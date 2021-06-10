Ariana Grande Shares First Behind-The-Scenes Photos From ‘The Voice’ Season 21

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” is underway, and that means new coach Ariana Grande is spending some time picking out outfits and getting comfortable in her big red coaching chair.

Grande replaced two-time coach Nick Jonas on “The Voice.” She joins Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the coaching panel for season 21 of the show.

The young superstar posted about her upcoming role on “The Voice” when it was announced back in March 2021.

“surprise!!!” she wrote next to a photo of her on the big red chair. “I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you.”

Now, fans are getting a first look at the star’s fashion looks on set.

Grande Posted Three Photos and a Meme

Grande posted three photos of her “outtakes” from “The Voice” as well as some makeup that she seemed to be trying out for the show.

The star posed in a flower-like blouse, a matching high-waisted skirt and thigh-high boots. The meme that she posted with the outfit featured Spongebob Squarepants in boots that matched Grande’s.

The newly-married superstar received a lot of comments on her photos including one from MTV calling her “miss squarepants!!!” and “The Voice” official account writing, “ICONIC!!”

Grande also took to her Instagram stories to show a photo of one of her dogs who seemed to be on set at the show.

After the news of her joining the show, the other coaches warned her about what to expect once she steps into Blind Auditions for the first time.

During his interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Jonas warned Grande about one thing when it comes to coaching. When asked if he had any advice, he started out by saying no, but then he added some context.

“No,” he started. “I mean, Ariana – as we all know – is one of the best singers in the game and she’s gonna be an incredible coach.”

He later added, “not to trust any one of you,” referring to Clarkson, Legend, and Shelton, who were all on set with him.

“You could at least warn her about who she’s probably gonna sit next to,” Clarkson told him, pointing at Shelton.

Legend added, “She watches the show though. She knows about Blake [Shelton]!”

When Clarkson talked about Grande joining the show, Clarkson told an audience member that they should audition for “The Voice” but not choose one certain team, per ET Canada.

“And if you pick Ariana Grande [as your coach], I will kick your a**,” Clarkson shared. “Cause she is definitely my biggest competition next season. They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’

Clarkson added, “I love her though. I’m excited about it.”

Shelton appeared as a surprise co-host on “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” and during his time on the show, he spoke to Hoda Kotb about how he feels about Grande joining the coaching panel on “The Voice.”

“About two days ago, the producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana,” he told Kotb. “I’m excited about it. I’m a fan of hers. I’m not going to lie, we’re still going to beat the crap out of her, you know, on the show. It’s our job — they pay us to win, Hoda. They don’t pay me to lose.”

He also poked fun at Grande for being young and small.

