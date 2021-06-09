Why Kelsea Ballerini Was ‘Hated’ by Country Star

Kelsea Ballerini is a bonafide country star, racking up awards, releasing chart-topping songs, and even filling in for Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice” in 2021. That doesn’t mean everyone in the music industry has always liked Ballerini, however.

Ballerini and country music star Carly Pearce met in a therapy group, and Pearce didn’t like Ballerini at all at first.

She told Storme Warren in an episode of Sirius XM’s “Exit 209 with Storme Warren” podcast that she was jealous of the young superstar.

Pearce admitted to Warren that she didn’t like Ballerini at first.

“We were, like, in a girl’s therapy group for artists,” she shared. “And she was the only one in the room but she would, she was like, I got a record deal and my single ‘Love Me Like You Mean It’ is about to come out. And I hated her.”

She added, “I literally looked at her and was like, this girl is like five years younger than me. She’s so happy and not jaded and like innocent. And I just remember being like, I don’t…. In my head being a girl, wanting what she had. I wanted what she had so bad. And I remember crying in that meeting and being like, ‘I have no idea what I’m doing.'”

The Two Are Close Friends Now

According to Pearce, she and Ballerini are very good friends now.

“Kelsea nad I became friends in that, in that meeting, we aligned because I was honest,” Pearce told Warren. “She then goes on to bust down a lot of doors for people like me. And she took me on tour and I didn’t even have a record deal. She took me on as her opening act. And because I was honest with her, not knowing what I was doing, she would let me ride her bus because she wanted me to be able to sleep and not drive in the 12-passenger van.”

Now, Ballerini is set to host the CMT awards, which air at 8 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT Australia.

“Will I remember how to be out of sweatpants and use words in an arena of people?” Ballerini tweeted before the event. “But regardless I’ll be hosting anddd performing a new song tomorrow night on the @CMT awards IM SO EXCITED GUYS.”

She’s also become fast friends with her co-host Kane Brown, she told CMT.

“It’s been forever since we have really done anything,” Ballerini told the outlet. “It’s nice to be able to do something with people, especially to do something with fans, and involving music and to put all of that into hosting something like the ‘CMT Awards’ is amazing.”

The two have become fast friends because of all the rehearsal time and preparation together.

“We had this amazing day of press together, and I am like, ‘Man, I just got a new friend out of this. This is amazing,'” Ballerini said. “It’s the best kind of thing to bond over music, and you know, just hang out.”

Brown also hosted the 2020 CMT Awards.

