Kelly Clarkson Says ‘The Voice’ Has Never Had a Coach Like Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande joined NBC’s “The Voice” as a coach for the upcoming 21st season of the reality singing competition, joining music stars Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in the big red chairs.

The coaches join host Carson Daly and now-announced Battle Round advisors Dierks Bentley (Team Blake), Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Camila Cabello (Team Legend) and Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana).

Now, Clarkson is opening up about what it has been like to work with Grande on set and why there has never been a coach like her before.

Clarkson Says Grande is ‘Hilarious’ and ‘Witty’





During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Clarkson talked about working on “The Voice” and why working with Grande, in particular, has been eye-opening.

“She’s hysterical,” Clarkson said. “Like, very witty. And very, we’ve never had a coach like her, like, I’ve only been there for eight seasons but in all my seasons, I’ve never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much, and I’m like, I guess we should have mentioned that. We’re all vocalists.”

She later added that “everybody vibes so well” when it comes to the coaches with Grande by their side.

Grande Gets Huge Cheers From the Live Audience

one month @nbcthevoice !

you just ….. have no idea

i love this show and everyone involved so much

and yes, i will continue saying this repeatedly until september 20th goodbye pic.twitter.com/1DhuhYCeU7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 20, 2021

During the interview, Clarkson talked about what it’s like to film with a live audience once again, saying that they all enter the room separately and get some cheers from the audience. Now, though, it’s a bit different than it was before.

“When Ariana enters, literally, it’s like BTS entered the building,” she shared. “Like, they lose their minds. And then Blake has to follow it, so he comes out, and they’re just, like, clapping.”

She shared that Shelton asked if he could enter before Grande because it was almost ’embarrassing’ to enter after the pop star.

Grande Has Become Fast Friends With the Cast

Grande and the rest of “The Voice” cast have become close, but her first meeting with Shelton seemed to be particularly iconic. The show shared a video of the superstars meeting on the official Twitter page.

“This is the beginning of an iconic friendship between @arianagrande & @blakeshelton,” the tweet reads.

At their first meeting, which happened to be when they were filming one of the promotions for the season, Grande reached out to hug Shelton and the rest of the coaches.

“Ariana Grande is the new coach,” Shelton says in the video. “And she is making a grande entrance. Today is our first formal introduction, hanging out, talking.”

Grande is then seen on the camera saying that she has yet to meet Shelton but that she has heard “he’s a handful, and I’m ready.”

The two are seen meeting for the first time.

“I feel like there should be a tumbleweed rolling by in the background,” Grande jokes before reaching out to hug Shelton.

She can also be seen hugging Kelly Clarkson and John Legend before filming the campfire promotion.

“We already had a handshake agreement, we’re gonna go at each other’s throats,” Shelton later tells the camera.

