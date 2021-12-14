Is Ariana Grande Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Season 21?

Ariana Grande joined NBC’s “The Voice” as the newest coach during season 21 of the reality singing competition. She joined Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson in the big red chair, taking the spot of Nick Jonas, who was a coach on seasons 18 and 20 of the show.

At the time of writing, nothing has been announced about any of the coaches when it comes to who is sticking around and who might be leaving for the upcoming season of the show.

The seat that Grande occupies on the show is one that is generally a revolving door for coaches. Gwen Stefani has sat there multiple times, taking a break in seasons 18 and 20 when Nick Jonas stepped up to be a coach. Then, Grande took that seat over, so it’s definitely possible that either Jonas or Stefani would return for another season of that show.

That being said, it’s not likely that Grande’s time on “The Voice” is over. She’ll probably return for season 22 in late 2022. Even if the star does not return then, it’s likely she would be back on a later season.

Not having an artist in the finale certainly leaves room on the table for Grande’s return since she won’t win the show this time around and will likely return with a vengeance later on.

‘The Voice’ Has Not Yet Been Renewed

While the show has not been officially picked up for another season by NBC, it’s very likely that it will be renewed. The show is a ratings powerhouse for the network, always beating other shows out for viewership on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

According to TVSeriesFinale, a site that reports and analyzes ratings throughout the season, “The Voice” has averaged a .84 rating in the 18-49 demographic on Monday nights. The overall viewership on Monday nights averages at around 6.73 million viewers, according to the site. While those numbers are down from the previous season, they’re still high for network television in 2021.

On Tuesday nights, the show has averaged about 6.87 million viewers and hit .84 in that coveted 18-49 demographic. Those numbers are also down from the previous year but are up over other shows overall.

Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’?

For season 22, no coaches have been officially confirmed. Of course, none would be confirmed until after the show has been renewed by NBC.

It’s definitely possible that all four coaches, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, will return for season 22 of the show. Shelton has spoken out about wanting to leave in the past, but it’s clear he is very invested in the competition at the time of writing.

During a segment on “Today With Hoda and Jenna,” Shelton hinted at wanting to leave “The Voice.” The statement was made in March 2021, which is before the star got married and started filming season 21 of the show.

“I hope that’s not too far down the road,” he said at the time about leaving the show. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

He added that he and his wife, Gwen Stefani, want to live their lives together.

“I mean, we’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things,” Shelton said at the time of the interview.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

Season 22 of “The Voice” will likely air in 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Viewers Call Show ‘Unfair’ Ahead of Season 21 Finale