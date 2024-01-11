Ariana Grande Teases ‘Yes, And?’ Music Video

In a January 11 Instagram post, Ariana Grande uploaded a music video teaser for her upcoming single, “Yes, And?” The pop superstar first confirmed new music at the back end of last year with a December 27 Instagram post. Fans of the former “The Voice” coach have waited over three years since Grande last released new music of her own. In October 2020, she released her sixth studio album, “Positions.”

Grande started covertly promoting her new single on January 4 while wearing a sweatshirt bearing the track’s title. The star was spotted in New York City sporting jeans and a black crewneck sweatshirt that said “Yes, And?” After speculation from fans on the meaning of the sweatshirt’s text, Grande took to social media to offer a soft confirmation. On January 7, Grande posted a blurry close-up selfie to Instagram. Grande captioned the post, “yes, and? ♡ 1.12.”

Ariana Grande Addresses Online Rumors in ‘Yes, And?’ Music Video Teaser

Without providing any further context, Ariana Grande released a short video that appears to tease her upcoming new single. The video opens with a hand holding a red card with the acronym “AG7,” the nickname of Grande’s untitled seventh studio album.

Underneath “AG7” reads the coordinates 41.0359° N – 71.9545° W. The coordinates lead to Montauk, N.Y., the filming location for the film, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Many Ariana Grande fans have theorized that “Eternal Sunshine” may be the possible title of her upcoming album. The other side of the card reads: “Your presence has been exclusively requested.”

As the teaser progresses, viewers can see people discussing various topics regarding the former “The Voice” coach. “Yeah, real exclusive. Typical Ari,” complains one character as she waits in an elevator. “You know, I think I liked her better when her ponytail was a few centimeters higher,” chimes in another character. A third unnamed character ponders, “And, I mean, who cares if she’s happy? I don’t want happy. I want Ari.” The characters are then revealed to be critics.

At the end of the short video, two more critics are spotted walking down a corridor. “Oh my God! Did she really do that?” Asks one critic. “Well, I read it on the internet, so it must be true!” Responds the second critic. The teaser video ends with a shot of a clock mounted on a wall. As the time nears 12:00, the screen cuts to black. Text pops up on the screen that reads, “Ariana Grande,” with “yes, and” underneath her name. “Friday, 7 AM PST” follows on the next shot before the teaser comes to an end.

Fans React to Ariana Grande’s Teaser

Following the release of the teaser, fans have flocked to social media to share their thoughts. On one subreddit dedicated to Ariana Grande fandom, many “ariheads” believe that her Instagram teaser is confirmation of the album’s title. In the post “guys I think Eternal Sunshine is confirmed,” one user notes the coordinates shown in Grande’s video.

Another fan shared their excitement with the possible direction of Grande’s upcoming album. “Yayyy I’m going to watch it for homework!” Wrote the fan in the comments. “I think this is such a cool concept for an album and feels really inspired which makes me extra excited for the music.”

Despite the fact that many fans are excited about Grande’s new music, not everyone is excited about the choices made by Grande. Another user addressed the possible lack of cohesiveness of the album. “I’m not a fan of it either, original would be preferable, but at the end of the day I’ll be happy as long as everything is cohesive,” they wrote. “Like I know yes, and? Is only one piece of this whole other album, but as it stands, eternal sunshine + the font and visuals + the lyric “say that shit with your chest” is not cohesive to me, if that makes sense. I really hope in the end, every aspect will fit like a puzzle and make sense together.”