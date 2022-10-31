Jennifer Coolidge Responds to Ariana Grande’s Viral Impression

“The Voice” coach Ariana Grande took her Halloween costume to the next level this year. The singer and pop star teamed up with her best friend and longtime collaborator Liz Gillies to make shot-for-shot recreations of scenes from the 2000 Christopher Guest comedy movie “Best in Show”, copying the costumes, lines, and mannerisms of the actors in the original film as closely as possible.

“Happy Halloween. We did this in May,” Gillies captioned the post, which now has over 5 million likes on Instagram, and includes multiple videos of Grande impersonating Jennifer Coolidge and Eugene Levy’s characters, and Gillies impersonating Jane Lynch and Catherine O’Hara’s characters.

Fans and celebrities have taken to social media to rave about the costumes and performances.

‘This is F***ing Great’: Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Ariana Grande’s Impression

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies have received an outpouring of love and support for their Halloween videos, which is appropriate given the amount of effort and time spent creating them.

Many fans, like “Dancing With the Stars” champion Rumer Willis, agree that Grande and Gillies have their favorite costumes, with the star writing “This is f***ing brilliant, you guys win Halloween forever.”

Another fan praised the performances, adding, “On an entirely other level. Academy Awards to you both and with haste!”

Jennifer Coolidge has seen the impressions as well, and responded to the videos, writing, “This is f***ing great. I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from ‘The Watcher’ but now I think I’m gonna go as @arianagrande’s dog Toulouse 😉” to which Grande responded, “@theofficialjencoolidge we thank you, we love you !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! and miss you so 💘”.

Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies Share Halloween Video Bloopers

Although Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies’s videos were met with overwhelming fan support, filming them was no easy feat. The two have released a blooper reel and bonus scenes from their time working on the videos, which currently holds over 1.5 million likes of its own on Instagram.

One fan was quick to point out that one of these bonus scenes, in which Grande and Gillies sing “God Loves a Terrier” (a song originally sung by Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara in “Best in Show”), is technically Grande’s “first singing performance of 2022!” Grande’s last new music release was her 2020 album “Positions” as well as a featured performance on The Weeknd’s 2021 single “Save Your Tears (Remix)”.

Ariana Grande's first singing performance of 2022! pic.twitter.com/DHxzwPYhXG — Illuminari (@ari_subliminal) October 30, 2022

Grande and Gillies have been close friends since their teen years, and have worked together on multiple projects. Both young stars were part of the original Broadway cast of “13: The Musical” (which was just made into a movie on Netflix) in 2008. Two years later, the stars reunited as cast members of the Nickelodeon show “Victorious”, where they played friends and students at a performing arts high school. It was by the end of “Victorious” that Grande’s music career had started.

The two have kept in constant touch over the years. In 2019, Grande even brought Gillies out on stage in Atlanta during her “Sweetener World Tour” to perform the song “Give It Up” that they originally dueted on “Victorious”.

Gillies has also appeared in Grande’s music video for “Thank U, Next”, in which the singers recreated scenes from “Mean Girls”. Jennifer Coolidge also appeared in the video, recreating her “Legally Blonde” role of Paulette, with Grande stepping into Reese Witherspoon’s shoes as Elle Woods.

