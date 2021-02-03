Bebe Rexha Death Hoax: Singer Responds to Rumors of Drug Overdose

Bebe Rexha took time away from social media earlier this month, only to find that in her absence, the Twittersphere sparked rumors that she had died of a drug overdose.

One tweet even screenshotted a fake report by CNN that falsely quoted Rexha’s family as saying, “She was the light of our lives. We would appreciate privacy in this difficult time.”

As soon as she returned to social media, the singer was quick to dispel the rumors.

She replied to tweets of the CNN claim, “omg god forbid what the hell. That’s messed up god forbid.”

In another response, she wrote, “I’m a ghost. I’m tweeting from your bedroom closet. Boo bitch.”

I’m a ghost. I’m tweeting from your bedroom closet. Boo bitch. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 3, 2021

Rexha even retweeted a fan’s comment, “it’s almost like she’s still here with us.”

Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?! https://t.co/dffaPbcchg — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 3, 2021

If it isn’t clear by now, Rexha is certainly not dead.

What’s Rexha up to Today?

Despite the coronavirus confining people to their homes, Rexha kept busy in 2020. She not only released a track with Doja Cat but she also dropped a single called, “Baby, I’m Jealous.”

Speaking with Elle about the latter, she said, “I was dating this guy and one day, I was feeling a little insecure and decided to do the deep dive on Instagram. I saw him liking all these girls on Instagram—modelesque, super-fit, wide-eyed, beachy—perfect-looking girls, in my eyes. That made me somewhat insecure and I was like, ‘Am I not what he likes? Am I not his type?'”

As if that weren’t enough, four weeks ago, Broadway World reported that the 31-year-old scored 1 billion streams on Spotify with her song, “In the Name of Love,” which she collaborated on with Martin Garrix.

As the outlet noted, the one billion streams club is a tight-knit crew, consisting of only Ed Sheeran, Drake, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande, among others.

Changes to Rexha’s Team

Last year, Rexha underwent some renovations when it came to her representation. She is now signed to SAL&CO, according to Variety.

When the singer spoke to Variety last year about her life and career, she was asked about her management changes.

She responded, “I think I just needed a change. [Sarah and I] did a lot of great things together, but I felt like I was growing up in my career and needed to get to the next level. I was really ready to do more. And I met Sal with one of my friends at his house and we got to talking. I played him this one song, ‘Sabotage,’ and he fell in love with it. So we talked, and I was asking a lot of questions about music and advice and what he thought. And then it just became natural, where I could call him and ask about records and he’d give me his honest opinion. It felt like the right move at the right time.”

She added that her latest album is a mix of testaments about her “insecurities’.

“Whether it’s the song ‘Sabotage’ or ‘Break My Heart Myself,’ which talks about my mental illness, or songs about my jealousy and trust issues with relationships, or me thinking that I’m going to f–k up everything in my life — most of the album follows this theme. ”

