Make-A-Wish Singer Berritt Haynes Chooses Team Blake After Touching Blind Audition

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” is in full swing after the first two weeks of Blind Audition episodes aired. The coaches have been slowly building their teams with their favorite artists, and for Team Blake Shelton, that includes country singer Berritt Haynes.

During the episode that aired on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 19-year-old Berritt Haynes auditioned by singing Brett Young’s “Mercy,” though he did it acoustically.

After the audition, Haynes explained that he was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy when he was 8 years old. The disease, he shared, is also called the “sudden death disease.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease “is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick (hypertrophied). The thickened heart muscle can make it harder for the heart to pump blood.”

When Haynes was 14 years old, he said that he got an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator in his chest that would help detect any irregular heartbeats, and that it would help him overcome the diagnosis.

“I heard your voice and I just think you’re a damn good singer,” Shelton told Haynes in the video.

Haynes replied, “It’s a dream come true to be here. I was granted a Make A Wish, and my wish was to come see you guys.”

He said that the Make a Wish was granted to come sit in the audience for a taping and meet the coaches, but that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from happening. Then, he sent in his audition tape and ended up being selected to come on the show and participate in the Blind Auditions, which worked out for him as he got a chair turn from the self-proclaimed “King” of “The Voice.”

Shelton shared that he was, “damn proud to be your coach.”

Haynes’ full audition wasn’t shown during the episode. In the YouTube video, the audition is packaged with that of Clint Sherman, who was another singer to join Team Blake.

Sherman performed “Brown Eyed Girl” and shared that it was special to him because he recently got engaged to his fiance, who has brown eyes.

“I have covered that song a million times in my shows,” Shelton told Sherman.

‘The Voice’ Season 21 Teams So Far

Each coach has worked hard to nearly fill out their team. Below are each of the teams going into the last episodes of Blind Auditions.

Team Kelly:

Girl Named Tom (Trio)

Kinsey Rose

Carolina Alonso

Gymani

Jeremy Rosado

Holly Forbes

Cunningham Sisters (Duo)

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

Hailey Green

The Joy Reunion

Carson Peters

Kaitlyn Velez

Beritt Haynes

Clint Sherman

Team Legend:

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Samuel Harness

Joshua Vacanti

Paris Winningham

Keilah Grace

Samara Brown

Janora Brown

Team Ariana:

Katie Rae

Katherine Ann Mohler

Vaughn Mugol

Chavon Rodgers

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Hailey Mia

Bella DeNapoli

David Vogel

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

