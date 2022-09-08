‘The Voice’s’ Blake Shelton Makes Exciting Announcement

“The Voice” and country music superstar Blake Shelton has made an exciting announcement regarding his career. What does this mean for “The Voice? Read on to find out what Shelton announced and how we think it will affect “The Voice.”

Blake Shelton is Going Back on Tour

In an Instagram post, Shelton announced that he is going back on tour in the spring of 2023. The tour is called “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” and it features special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, both of whom are up-and-coming country stars.

Shelton wrote:

We’re throwing one hell of a party in 2023. The #BackToTheHonkyTonk Tour with @carlypearce and @thejacksondean is coming to a city near you!!! It’s going to be big. Tickets on sale September 16th and September 23rd – visit blakeshelton.com for more info. See y’all out there!!!

On his official website, you can sign up to get updates about the tour. The tour dates are as follows:

February 16 in Lincoln, NE

February 17 in Sioux Falls, SD

February 18 in St. Paul, MN

February 23 in Greensboro, NC

February 24 in Knoxville, TN

February 25 in Birmingham, AL

March 2 in Jacksonville, FL

March 3 in Tampa, FL

March 4 in Orlando, FL

March 9 in Louisville, KY

March 10 in Columbus OH

March 11 in Indianapolis, IN

March 16 in North Little Rock, AK

March 17 in Oklahoma City, OK

March 18 in Kansas City, MO

March 23 in Cincinnati, OH

March 24 in Pittsburgh, PA

March 25 in Buffalo, NY

On her own Instagram, Pearce wrote, “SO excited to join @blakeshelton on tour again. This time for the #BackToTheHonkyTonk Tour 🤠!!!,” and Dean added on his account, “JUST ANNOUNCED: I’ll be joining @blakeshelton and @carlypearce on the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour starting in February 🤘.”

What Does This Mean For ‘The Voice’?

In the past two years, 2021 and 2022, “The Voice” has only aired a fall season, so normally we would have said that Shelton’s tour will not affect the show at all. However, MJ’s Big Blog reported in June 2022 that “The Voice” was advertising for summer auditions for the first time in two years, which might indicate that the show is going to air a spring season in the spring of 2023 after not having aired one since the spring of 2020.

So, if there is a spring season, will Shelton miss his first season in the show’s history because of his tour? Probably not and here’s why — the dates are only in February and March. A spring “Voice” season typically premieres in late February, but those episodes are pre-taped. The live shows don’t start until early April and Shelton would be wrapping up his tour right before the live shows start.

Tickets are on sale soon. The Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Knoxville, Birmingham, Jacksonville, Orlando, Louisville, Columbus, North Little Rock, Oklahoma City, Cincinnati and Buffalo concerts go on sale September 16; the St. Paul, Greensboro, Tampa, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Pittsburgh concerts go on sale on September 23.

“The Voice” will return for its 22nd season on Monday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

