Blake Shelton Gets Jealous of Singer on ‘The Voice’ As Gwen Praises Him

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are on “The Voice” together, but it’s not always all a positive experience.

During the Monday, October 24 episode, the country singer found himself feeling a bit jealous of a contestant.

David Andrew and Kim Cruse were put up against one another by their coach John Legend, and they sang GIVĒON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary,” earning a standing ovation by coach John Legend.

The winner of the Battle Rounds moves on to the new three-way Knockout round, which is the last round before live shows and live voting begins.

Stefani Loved the Performance & Cruse Ultimately Won the Battle Round

Stefani was extremely impressed with Andrew’s vocals and stage presence, though Shelton was more impressed with Cruse’s.

“David, you did all the stuff, you hit the big notes, you had the personality, everything you need to have, the only problem is, Kim, she has all of those things I’m talking about, but then she has some Kim thing that God sprinkled on her voice that he didn’t give to anyone else,” Shelton told the artists after the performance, advising Legend to choose Cruse as the winner.

Camila Cabello said she was impressed with both artists as well, though she said Cruse’s voice was “one of the best” she’d ever heard.

“David, you know I wanted you bad,” Stefani told the singer after the battle was over. “I fought for you, I turned for you, your voice is so pretty! It’s very beautiful… and besides your voice, the way you look, your hair, your outfit, your mustache…”

That got Cabello talking, exclaiming, “Oh my god, Blake!”

Shelton looked over at Stefani jealously, smirking while saying, “whoa!”

Legend said he loved Andrew’s performance, but he was taken aback with Cruse’s performance.

“You had such control over your instrument, and you are just an elite vocalist,” Legend said. “We don’t see many artists on this stage that can do all the things that you can do and do it so well.”

Legend ultimately went with Cruse as the winner, sending her through to the three-way Knockout round.

Cruse took to Instagram after the Battle to thank Legend and Andrew.

“Whew! Thank you God!!!! KNOCKOUTS HERE I COME!!!,” she wrote. “@iamdavidandrew I love you sooo much! I brought so much joy to this experience, my brother for life! To my coach @johnlegend THANK YOUUUU for pushing me and every critique given!! To my #Crusers LET’S GOOOOOOO!”

What Do ‘The Voice’ Teams Look Like Going Into the Last Battle Round Episode?

Here’s the breakdown of artists remaining on season 22 of “The Voice”:

Team Legend:

Already Battled & Confirmed for Knockout Rounds: Valerie Harding Emma Brooke Morgan Taylor Parijita Bastola The Marilynds (save) Kim Cruse Ian Harrison (steal from Gwen)

Still to Battle: Omar Jose Cardona Petyon Aldridge Kara McKee Lana Love



Team Camila:

Already Battled & Confirmed for Knockout Rounds: Morgan Myles Steven McMorran (save) Orlando Mendez Jaeden Luke (steal from Blake) Reina Ley Eric Who Devix

Still to Battle: Chello Andrew Igbokidi Zach Newbould Constance Howard



Team Gwen:

Already Battled & Confirmed for Knockout Rounds: Rowan Grace Cara Brindisi Justin Aaron Destiny Leigh (save) Daysia Kique Sasha Hurtado (steal from Camila) Alyssa Witrado

Still to Battle: Sadie Bass Kayla Von Der Heide



Team Blake:

Already Battled & Confirmed for Knockout Rounds: Austin Montgomery Jay Allen (steel from Gwen) bodie Eva Ullman Brayden Lape Kevin Hawkins Kate Kalvach

Still to Battle: Bryce Leatherwood The Dryes



“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Three-Way Knockout rounds begin on Monday, October 31.