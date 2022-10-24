‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Recap: Battles Part 4 Winners & Who Went Home?

“The Voice” season 22 Battle Rounds continue with part four tonight, October 24. After tonight, at least six more singers will advance to the Knockout Round. Only 15 of the 36 Knockout spots remain going into tonight’s episode. With fewer Saves and Steals still available, the stakes are even higher to impress coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “The Battles Part 4” (October 24, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Battle Rounds Episode 4 Live Recap

Team Gwen: Alyssa Witrado vs. Ian Harrison

Alyssa Witrado vs. Ian Harrison on Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" | The Voice Battles 2022 Alyssa Witrado and Ian Harrison perform Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" during The Voice Battles. Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE… 2022-10-21T16:59:47Z

“The Voice” shared a sneak peek of tonight’s battle between Alyssa Witrado and Ian Harrison to Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”. Tonight’s episode will show the rehearsal process for this performance and coach Gwen’s final decision. Check back here for this information as it airs.

What Do the Teams Look Like Going Into Tonight?

Going into tonight, Camila Cabello has the most team members standing with 12. All other coaches have 11. Blake Shelton still has his Save, while Gwen Stefani and John Legend both have a Steal.

See the team rosters, including who’s already won their Battle, before tonight’s episode below:

Team Camila:

Devix

Chello

Andrew Igbokidi

Sasha Hurtado

Zach Newbould

Constance Howard

Morgan Myles (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Steven McMorran (saved in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Orlando Mendez (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Jaeden Luke (stolen from Team Blake in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Reina Ley (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Eric Who (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Team Blake:

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

Kevin Hawkins

The Dryes

Madison Hughes

Hillary Torchiana

Austin Montgomery (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Jay Allen (stolen from Team Gwen in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Bodie (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Brayden Lape (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Eva Ullman (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Team Gwen:

Ian Harrison

Alyssa Witrado

Sadie Bass

Tanner Howe

Kayla Von Der Heide

Kique

Rowan Grace (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Cara Brindisi (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Justin Aaron (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Destiny Leigh (saved in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Daysia (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Team Legend: