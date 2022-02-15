‘Luckiest Man Alive’: Blake Shelton Shares Loving Post for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in 2021, over five years after the couple met on the set of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Shelton usually does not share information about his relationship publicly, but he has broken that trend twice in February 2022.

First, Shelton shared a video tribute to his wife, fans were obsessed with the sweetness on display. The video showed the couple kissing and hugging on stage after performing and is set to the song “Nobody But You,” which is a duet they recorded and perform together.

The caption uploaded with the video was, “Shefani. #CoupleCoals @gwenstefani.”

Shelton Shared a Touching Post for Valentine’s Day

Shelton shared another touching post for his wife on Valentine’s Day 2022.

He shared a photo of the couple at the altar on their wedding day, taking their vows in front of “The Voice” host Carson Daly.

“I’m the luckiest man alive.. Happy Valentine’s Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!” Shelton wrote in the post.

Stefani shared her own post to Shelton on Valentine’s day. Her post included a video from their wedding day of Shelton kissing Stefani’s son on the cheek, accompanied by a lot of laughter.

“The stars, my moon, my whole world,” Stefani wrote as the caption.

During the wedding, Shelton performed a song he wrote for Stefani titled “We Can Reach the Stars,” which is the same song Stefani used in her Valentine’s Day post. The song recalls their first kiss and talks about the “blessing” Shelton has felt to have Stefani in his life.

Fans Agreed the Couple is ‘Lucky’

In the comment section, fans pointed out how lucky the couple was to have found each other.

“Aweee. You both are so lucky to have found each other. True love & Happy Anywhere. Happy Valentine’s Day to you, your love, the boys, & families,” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “Hope you have many more, love you 2 love birds. God bless.”

“Thank you @blakeshelton for loving my homegirl @gwenstefani … I came to watch both of you at the Super Bowl Music Fest at Crypto Arena in LA on 2/11/22 with my family. Amazing show & your love for each other was shining through! HAPPiEST VALENTiNE’s DAY to both of you, your first as husband & wife,” another fan commented.

In the responses to Stefani’s posts, fans were loving the love shared by the couple, with plenty of the commenters saying they were crying happy tears for the couple after seeing the post.

“Ok… I’m crying! @ God please continue to protect this beautiful love and family and protect their love and happiness,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “This video literally brought tears to my eyes!! It’s absolutely beautiful Gwen and Blake!!”

“OMG OFFICIALLY HAVING A HEART ATTACK AND BAWLING MY EYES OUT,” another wrote.

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot on July 3, 2021. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma where they live at their ranch, according to Page Six.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

