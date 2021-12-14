‘The Voice’: Is The Show Renewed Or Canceled For Season 22?

With season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” officially wrapping up on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, some fans are wondering if the show will be coming back for another season in 2022.

While the show has not been officially picked up for another season by NBC, it’s very likely that it will be renewed. The show is a ratings powerhouse for the network, always beating other shows out for viewership on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

Read on to learn more about “The Voice” season 21 ratings and what they mean for the show’s renewal or cancellation.

‘The Voice’ Season 21 Ratings Overview

According to TVSeriesFinale, a site that reports and analyzes ratings each week, “The Voice” has averaged a .84 rating in the 18-49 demographic on Monday nights. The overall viewership on Monday nights averages at around 6.73 million viewers, according to the site. While those numbers are down from the previous season, they’re still high for network television in 2021.

On Tuesday nights, the show has averaged about 6.87 million viewers and hit .84 in that coveted 18-49 demographic. Those numbers are also down from the previous year but are up over other shows overall.

For reference, on Monday, December 6, 2021, “The Voice” had a viewership of 6.791 million. It was followed by Fox’s “9-1-1” with 5.392 million viewers and CBS’s “The Neighborhood” with 5.32 million viewers, according to TVSeriesFinale.

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, “The Voice” came in second place in overall viewership to CBS’s “FBI,” which pulled in 6.83 million viewers while “The Voice” pulled in 6.67 million, according to TVSeriesFinale.

Which Coaches Will Return?

For season 22, no coaches have been officially confirmed. Of course, none would be confirmed until after the show has been renewed by NBC.

We think it’s likely that all four coaches, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, will return for season 22 of the show. Shelton has spoken out about wanting to leave in the past, but it’s clear he is very invested in the competition at the time of writing.

During a segment on “Today With Hoda and Jenna,” Shelton hinted at wanting to leave “The Voice.” The statement was made in March 2021, which is before the star got married and started filming season 21 of the show.

“I hope that’s not too far down the road,” he said at the time about leaving the show. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

He added that he and his wife, Gwen Stefani, want to live their lives together.

“I mean, we’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things,” Shelton said at the time of the interview.

The season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” airs in two parts. The first part takes place on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time live. It re-airs later, recorded, for the west coast. The show will feature the top 5 contestants singing for votes.

Then, the second part of the finale will air on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9 p.m. Eastern time. It will air for two hours, and the winner will be announced at the end of the show.

READ NEXT: ‘Voice’ Coach Pens Heartfelt Note To Eliminated Contestants