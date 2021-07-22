Blake Shelton Joins Country Music Festival Lineup

Blake Shelton, coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and country music star, is set to appear at a music festival alongside a number of other country music stars in 2021.

Billboard announced that Shelton joined the lineup of the iheartradio country music festival, which takes place on Saturday, October 30 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. Bobby Bones, who is a host on iheartradio and also the in-house mentor on “American Idol,” is set to host the show.

The festival is returning in person after taking a year to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Billboard.

The Music Festival is Star-Studded

The festival will be filled with country music stars.

Here’s who will be performing at the festival in the fall:

Blake Shelton

Toby Keith

Little Big Town

Jake Owen

Lee Brice

Carly Pearce

Cole Swindell

Chase Rice

“The iHeartCountry Festival is one of Country music’s most-anticipated nights, and this year is especially exciting,” said Rod Phillips, executive vice president of programming for iHeartCountry, in a press release, per Billboard. “Live music is back, and we can’t wait to return to the Frank Erwin Center with this iconic lineup.”

Tickets go on sale in late July and can be found online here. Capital One cardholders get first access through this link on July 27 at 11 a.m. ET.

Some Fans Have Been Upset With Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Now, some fans are expressing their disappointment with Shelton following his wedding because he hasn’t shared enough information with them.

Stefani has posted a few pictures of the couple’s special day and have shared a bit of information, but they had a private ceremony and reception in a chapel at their home in Oklahoma.

The comments sections on the Instagram posts since Shelton’s wedding day are filled with fans expressing their feelings about the nuptials. Most of the replies are positive, but some took a turn the other way, reacting with negativity about the lack of information from the country star.

Some also said that Stefani’s dress was “trashy,” with one person saying “cover your a** Gwen! This picture is awful.” Many in the replies to that comment in particular came to Stefani’s defense.

The next day, Shelton shared a video of him performing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and fans were not having it.

“You just married one of the best women alive and you have not posted a single thing. Reposting doesn’t count,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “He said more about this than he did getting married.”

Carson Daly shared some insight into Stefani and Shelton’s special day during a segment on “The Today Show” on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He said that the chapel was built specifically for the wedding ceremony and that, though Shelton and Stefani are like “fried chicken and champagne,” their day was perfect for them.

Daly shared that the couple wrote their own vows and there wasn’t “a dry eye in the house” after Stefani’s. He also said that people teared up when they saw Shelton perform an original song he wrote for Stefani for his vows.

“Ok but let’s release that wedding vow song now.. k thanks,” one person wrote in Shelton’s Instagram comments.

