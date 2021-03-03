Blake Shelton Gets a Surprise in ‘The Voice’ Blind Audition

NBC’s The Voice is full of surprises for season 20, and one came in the form of an old bandmate for coach Blake Shelton. The contestant, Pete Mroz, is a singer-songwriter from Nashville, and he had a history with Shelton.

Mroz performed Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home” for his Blind Audition, and both Blake Shelton and John Legend turned their chairs during the performance. Shelton was surprised when the contestant said, “I’m going to get to you,” when it was his turn to talk.

“Sounds like there’s some history there,” Shelton responded. “That’s normally not a good thing for me.”

Mroz pointed to Shelton when he initially turned around, which led Legend to believe he might have lost the battle for Mroz to join his team before it even started.

Mroz Was a Member of Blake Shelton’s Band

Talk about a full circle moment @pete_mroz! I’m excited to be working with you again man!! #TeamBlake #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/96UsSf40kw — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 2, 2021

Mroz put Shelton out of his misery of wondering if he was in trouble when explaining that they had been in a group together nearly 25 years ago. The group was called the Young Riders.

“Oh my God, wow,” Shelton said, shocked. “I was in a group also called the Young Riders with Pete!”

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas loved the coincidence.

“I haven’t seen this guy in 25 years,” Shelton said.

Mroz Accused Shelton of Stealing His Bass Player

Blake's Old Bandmate Pete Mroz on Blind Faith's "Can't Find My Way Home" – Voice Blind AuditionsPete Mroz performs "Can't Find My Way Home" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

The catch-up didn’t stop there: Shelton apparently also took one of the members of the band with him when he left. Mroz also shared that Shelton had a mullet and “good hair” way back when.

Shelton said he didn’t steal the bass player, though, just gave him a job.

“I think the best way to get back at him for stealing your bass player would be to disappoint him and join team Legend,” Legend shared.

Shelton said that’s not the case and they could actually just “get the old group back together. When we say group, it wasn’t actually a band.”

Jonas jumped in, “When he stole your bass player, which, we all know he’s a liar and a thief, did you hold resentment for, 20 plus years? Because right now would be the time to settle the score… you gotta go with Team Legend!”

The three other coaches all ganged up on Shelton and tried to get Mroz to join Legend’s team instead. Shelton said Mroz shouldn’t go the “Hollywood” route.

“Says the guy who’s marrying Hollywood!” Clarkson shouted, and Mroz asked Shelton how that happened.

He replied, “I have no idea. I’m just going with it, buddy!”

Legend said Shelton stole Gwen Stefani “just like he stole your bass player!”

Ultimately, Mroz went with Team Blake for his tenure on The Voice, effectively getting part of their group from 25 years ago back together once again.

Shelton later tweeted about the encounter and included an old photo, writing, “Talk about a full-circle moment @pete_mroz! I’m excited to be working with you again man!”

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

