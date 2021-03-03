Kelly Clarkson Hits Back at Blake Shelton Diss

NBC’s The Voice features four coaches who often banter and tease one another to try to get contestants to come onto their team. During a recent episode, Blake Shelton took it one step further when it came to teasing Kelly Clarkson.

The coaches were trying to get contestant Gean Garcia onto their team after he performed “All I Want” for his Blind Audition. Shelton blocked Nick Jonas, and Clarkson turned around at the last moment to fight to get Garcia onto her team.

Shelton denied over and over that he’d blocked Jonas’s chances at getting the contestant onto his team, leading the coaches to banter back and forth in a friendly competition.

Shelton Said Clarkson Didn’t Have Time for ‘The Voice’

Jonas was trying to stunt for Clarkson and get Garcia onto her team since he was personally blocked from being chosen by the contestant, and he told the performer that since Clarkson is the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, it’s possible the contestant could perform on that show.

“Of the two choices, the obvious choice is that it’s Kelly,” Jonas said. “Because she is a brilliant coach with a big heart, and she’s got her own daytime talk show, which you could be on!”

Shelton added, “That just proves that she doesn’t have time for this!”

Clarkson took offense to the statement of her not having time for the contestant.

“I have time to do it all and nail it while doing it!” she said.

John Legend hopped in to say that Shelton had a bar he could sing at, to compare it to Clarkson’s talk show.

Shelton Googled ‘Melancholy’ to Stay in the Running

After Clarkson told Garcia that his voice was sad and melancholy, Shelton piped up to talk about how he also agreed the voice was melancholy.

“If I was the guy who blocked Nick it’s only because I’m that passionate about your voice,” he said. “When I think about what I heard Kelly say to you, ‘Your voice is melancholy…’ I do think you have a cause and a reason [to feel sad or pensive].”

He added, “I want you on my team, man! Let’s do this thing, Gean!”

Ultimately, Garcia chose to be a part of Team Kelly for his future on the show.

The coaches are always bantering with one another and trying to get contestants onto their teams instead of the teams of the other coaches, but there is also the chance to steal a contestant later on in the season if they miss out during the Blind Auditions.

This season of The Voice has already featured a lot of talent just two episodes into Blind Auditions. At this point, it’s anyone’s season to win. It’s even possible that two-time coach Nick Jonas will pull through with his first win on the show.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

