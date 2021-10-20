WATCH: Blake Shelton Uses His Steal For This Incredible Singer on ‘The Voice’

The battle rounds on season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” have officially wrapped up airing, with the competition moving onto Knockout Rounds and then to live shows. During the final episode of the round, coach Blake Shelton was finally impressed enough to use his Steal.

During the Battle Rounds, coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton all had a steal and a save to use at their discretion. The save is only applied to a contestant already on a coach’s team, and the steal is used when a contestant from a different team was not chosen to move on by their own coach.

They then get to move on in the competition with their new coach instead. Though the rounds were not shown in the same order they were filmed in, the show waited until the last day of the round to show who Shelton ended up stealing to be a member of his team.

Shelton Used His Steal on Jonathan Mouton





Play



Jonathan Mouton vs. Paris Winningham | Luther Vandross' "Here and Now" | The Voice Battles 2021 Jonathan Mouton and Paris Winningham compete singing Luther Vandross' "Here and Now" during The Battles on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC! » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice… 2021-10-20T01:59:50Z

John Legend’s team members Jonathan Mouton and Paris Winningham performed Luther Vandross’s “Here and Now” for their “The Voice” battle, and the coaches adored the performances, which aired on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. They earned a standing ovation from the coaches after the performance.

“That was just beautiful singing,” Clarkson told the contestants after they performed. “Y’all are so evenly matched. You both did some really cool stuff that was so moving. Jonathan, you have this really cool vibrato, man. And Paris, you have this really cool texture to your voice.”

She did not offer advice for Shelton.

“That literally sounded like a record, that was incredible,” Shelton said.

He said that he loved the vibrato and the overall singing.

“I normally will stick my neck out and say who I would choose, but I don’t know. I would choose Carson,” Shelton joked.

Legend chose Paris as the winner of the Battle Round, though he loved both of the contestants.

Later, Grande tells Shelton to steal Jonathan and keep him in the competition, which he did, pressing his button and making Jonathan a part of his team. Jonathan looked actually surprised by the choice.

“I was gonna use my steal on either one of those guys, to be honest with you,” Shelton later told the camera.

What Does ‘The Voice’ Schedule Look Like?

There will be four episodes of Knockout Rounds before “The Voice” heads to live shows and live voting, meaning there are two more weeks of shows before the audience has to get involved to keep their favorite singers safe.

During the Knockout Rounds, each of the coaches get a steal and a save. The save, instead of officially saving the contestant, however, puts them into a four-way knockout where the winner is saved by votes from viewers rather than actually going right into live shows.

That means the schedule will put live shows starting on Monday, November 8, 2021 and likely airing through mid-December, when the finale will air and the winner of season 21 of “The Voice” will be crowned.

The show will then be on hiatus until the fall of 2022, as it moved to only air once a year instead of the two times a year it had been airing previously.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Contestants Nail Taylor Swift’s ‘Cardigan’ In ‘Voice’ Battle