What’s Next for ‘Voice’ Finalist Brayden Lape?

Brayden Lape, the 16-year-old country singer from season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice,” plans to continue his music career.

Lape, who chose team Blake Shelton during his Blind Auditions, finished in fifth place, but he did make it all the way through to the show’s 22nd season finale.

The Michigan teenager took to Instagram after the show wrapped to share what’s next.

“Music coming soon!” he wrote alongside photos from a photoshoot.

He also congratulated the winner, country singer Bryce Leatherwood. The two were both part of Shelton’s team.

“Can’t be more happy for this guy!,” Lape wrote on Instagram. “The winner of season 22 of the Voice! What an incredible friend and person! He taught me so much and was like a brother! Looking forward to the rest of our careers @bryceleatherwood.”

Lape Shared That He Wrote Songs With Other Contestants

Play

Brayden Lape Performs Brett Young's "In Case You Didn't Know" | NBC's The Voice Top 8 2022 Brayden Lape performs Brett Young's "In Case You Didn't Know" during the Live Top 8 Performances on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow… 2022-12-06T02:49:00Z

In an interview with Parade after the show wrapped, Lape shared that he was working on original music during his time on the show as well.

“I wrote some songs with Morgan Myles and I’m going to put those out, and hopefully keep working with her because even before the Lives, even before going through this long process, she’s been there for me,” Lape said. “We wrote a little bit in Nashville, and I want to continue to write those songs, whether it be with Morgan or people she hooks me up with, or even just songs I write.”

He added, “I want to continue to do that and put them out for people to listen to and continue to play on bigger stages, play in front of more people. My goal is to ride this wave and not let it slow down.”

During the interview, Lape also shared that he has not been performing for very long.

“It’s crazy to think that two years ago, I was barely even singing,” he shared. “Now, I’m on this stage surrounded by all these people. The show was awesome, I’ve grown from it and learned from it.”

He said he thought it was “funny” to think about getting in trouble for playing his guitar in the school’s hallways.

“Literally every night we would get in trouble,” he said. “Someone would come up and have a noise complaint from us going out there and having fun. It’s awesome to look back on those times. My best friends [were] in this Top 5.”

Going into the finale, coaches on “The Voice” all thought Lape was a likely winner.

Lape Called Out Gwen Stefani During the Show’s Finale

After his first performance on “The Voice” finale, coach Gwen Stefani shared her thoughts about the young artist.

Lape performed the song “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw, and the coaches thought he delivered.

“Well, I was thinking about what I would say because I feel like I was your number one fan on this show,” Stefani told Lape during the live show.

Lape cheekily responded, “Then why didn’t you turn?”

He was referring to the fact that he never had a chance to be on Stefani’s team, and the comment left the coaches speechless for a moment before they continued talking.

“The Voice” is set to return in the spring of 2023 with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper as coaches.