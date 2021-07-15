Carter Rubin, ‘The Voice’ Season 19 Winner Update: Where Is He Now?

Carter Rubin took home the trophy, cash prize, and record deal at the end of the fall 2020 season of NBC‘s “The Voice.” The then-16-year-old singer has been working on new music, and he is finally set to release his first post-“Voice” single this fall.

Rubin won over viewers of “The Voice” with his first audition when he also won over “The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani, who he worked with throughout the season and all the way through to the finale.

Following his win, according to the Riverhead News-Review, Stefani set Rubin up with a lawyer and a talent manager so he would have a successful start to his career. Rubin also said he was still in contact with Stefani.

“I’m very excited to move into the next chapter,” he told the outlet. “I have a team of producers and writers in New York and a management team out in L.A., and I’m still in touch with Gwen. So things are definitely lining up.”

Rubin Has Been Performing Throughout the Summer

According to his Instagram feed, Rubin has been hard at work over the summer both recording music and performing. He has shared multiple photos and videos of himself on stage.

Rubin wasn’t able to tell the Riverhead News-Review much about his upcoming music since it’s still under wraps, but he did share that he was having fun throughout the process.

“It’s definitely been a fun process,” Rubin said. “Before that I was never really part of the creative process in the studio. All the producing and writing and recording, it was tons of fun.”

He’s also still working with the head vocal coach from “The Voice,” Trelawny Rose, and he told the outlet that his voice has opened up a bit since his time on “The Voice.”

“I’ve been kind of adjusting to this lower part of my range that I now have,” he told the outlet. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement in that area.”

According to the outlet, Carter will be performing the National Anthem at Citi Field ahead of the August 14 New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be his largest live audience to date, according to the interview.

Rubin Is Writing His Own Music

In December 2020, Rubin sat down with TV Insider to discuss his career.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” he told the outlet at the time. “I feel victorious. It still hasn’t hit me yet. I’m still in shock, but so grateful and blessed to have gotten to this point. I’m still trying to comprehend what just happened.”

He added, “Well, Gwen has encouraged me to start writing some music, and that’s definitely what I plan on doing. I have some songs in the folder that I want to record. I definitely want to get in the studio and start putting music out there for people to hear, and then, once COVID is over, I want to perform in front of live audiences again.”

