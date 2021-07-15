Laine Hardy 2021 Update: What Is The ‘American Idol’ Winner up to Next?

Laine Hardy was crowned the champion of ABC’s “American Idol” in 2019 over runner-up and fan-favorite contestant Alejandro Aranda. His first single was titled “Flame,” and the song was released in May 2019.

Hardy recently sat down with Sounds Like Nashville to offer an update on his life and career.

“Well getting new music out and stuff is really exciting because, I mean, during the pandemic, we couldn’t really go in the studio as much and stuff and all we could really do was work from the office or at home or something,” he told the outlet. “But when things started opening up a little bit and we still had to wear masks and stuff in the studios and all that, when we finally got the chance to do it, it was great.”

Hardy hasn’t been laying low in the music industry since his “American Idol” win. Instead, the singer-songwriter has released new music and hosted new shows. Hardy has nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram, where he often teases and releases new music.

Hardy Says “American Idol” Changed His Life

In the interview with Sounds Like Nashville, Hardy said that “American Idol” changed his life following his audition.

“It’s changed a lot,” he shared. “I’m busy working on music, touring, releasing songs, doing a lot of press and interviews and stuff. It’s pretty cool. And songwriting, being able to write songs with some cool songwriters… It’s been awesome.”

He also said that he’s really enjoying getting his original music to fans.

“It’s kind of refreshing being able to put out original stuff, even though some of it’s like not something I’ve written,” he shared. “It’s just the music in general, it’s really cool and being able to record and sing lyrics that other people wrote is pretty cool too.”

Hardy Will Be Touring in 2021

During the coronavirus pandemic, Hardy hosted virtual concerts. Now, he’ll be heading out on tour with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

He’ll be appearing all over the nation throughout the summer and fall of 2021. Tickets and information can be found here.

The “American Idol” winner also stopped by ABC’s “The Bachelorette” in the summer of 2021.

“I’ll be on @bacheloretteabc next Monday, July 5 to play #MemorizeYou!” Hardy wrote in the announcement, which featured a pair of boots and a rose. “Y’all make plans to tune into #TheBachelorette at 8/7c on ABC. Think they’ll let me wear my boots?? @bachelornation.”

Hardy was not looking for love on the show, then. He has a girlfriend who he sometimes features on his social media channels.

Hardy had 128,000 subscribers on his personal channel YouTube at the time of writing, and his VEVO channel, which is all for his music, had 34,000 subscribers at the time of writing. His most recent video on that channel, “Please Come Home For Christmas,” had over 171,000 views at the time of writing.

Hardy also took the time to thank “American Idol” for helping his career along.

“I learned so much about what it takes to perform a good show during my time on @americanidol and I have all of the judges to thank for that,” he wrote on Instagram. “@lukebryan, @lionelrichie, @ryanseacrest and @katyperry y’all are the best #TBT #AmericanIdol.”

