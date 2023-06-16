Critic Say ‘Voice’ Coach’s Famous Spouse Got a ‘New Face’

Television personality and model Chrissy Teigen took aim at a plastic surgeon over their comments about her face.

Teigen, who is married to musical artist and former coach of “The Voice,” John Legend, was the subject of a recent Instagram post by Dr. Kay Durairaj. Dr. Durairaj owns her practice Beauty By Dr. Kay in Pasadena, California, and she specializes in cosmetic services and facial plastic surgery, according to her company’s website.

In a now-deleted post shared by Page Six, Dr. Durairaj gave her take on Teigen, saying the former “Lip Sync Battle” host’s “new face” had been botched.

“This post is not out of mean intentions,” the surgeon wrote. “It is merely here to discuss overfill and its possible consequences.” Along with red exclamation mark emojis to signify a warning, the doctor wrote, “Chrissy Teigen’s ‘New Face.’ Look at how your face could become if you’re doing it wrong.”

“There’s too much reliance on hyaluronic gel fillers, and not enough focus on building foundations, skin structure, and support,” she continued. Dr. Durairaj, who has her own podcast, “Beauty Bytes Podcast: Secrets of a Plastic Surgeon,” then ensured her clients that she’ll treat their procedures like “art.”

Chrissy Teigen Responded to Dr. Durairaj’s Instagram Post, Said She Had Gained Weight

Well, Teigen took notice of the plastic surgeon’s words. And she fired back via an Instagram Story captured by Page Six, calling Dr. Durairaj a “piece of s***” and revealing that she had gained weight.

“‘No mean intentions’???” Teigen wrote, quoting Dr. Durairaj’s Instagram caption. “But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s***. I gained weight.”

Dr. Durairaj’s shot at Teigen came from her verified “beautybydrkay” Instagram post. The plastic surgeon’s deletion of the post came after Teigen put it on blast. Further, Dr. Durairaj has turned off comments on all of her recent Instagram posts, which means she’s likely received backlash from Teigen’s fans. Her account has 355 thousand followers compared to Teigen’s 42.1 million Instagram followers.

During an interview with Refinery 29 in 2019, Teigen said her skin had changed after having kids. “I’m sure a lot of moms can relate, but I think my skin-care routine has changed because my skin has changed,” she said. “After you give birth, something unexplainable happens to your skin. My skin never used to be as sensitive as it is now; I used to go to town on chemical peels and extractions.”

Teigen said she “pretty much [lived] makeup free” but would do things like “PRP blood facials.”

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcomed Their 3rd Child in January

Teigen and Legend married in 2013 and have three children together. They welcomed in baby daughter Esti Maxine Stephens on January 13, according to E! Online. Legend told the outlet during an interview posted on February 1 that Teigen had picked out Esti’s name. But, they were later surprised to learn that there was a family tie to the name on Legend’s side.

“It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther,” he said.

“It wasn’t intentionally after someone,” Legend continued, “but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.'”

They also have another daughter Luna, 7, and a son, Miles, 5.

Legend coached on NBC’s “The Voice” during seasons 16 through 22. He’s slated to return to the reality singing competition show for its 24th season, which is set to air in the fall.