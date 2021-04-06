‘The Voice’ Coaches Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos

The coaches on NBC’s The Voice invited battle round advisors onto the set to help out contestants while getting ready for their battles, and the coaches have also taken the time to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos with their advisors.

Each of the coaches welcomed their Battle Round Advisors to the set to help their contestants be as ready as possible for their performances.

Actor and singer Darren Criss was the advisor for Nick Jonas’s team, country duo Dan + Shay helped Blake Shelton’s team, Kelly Clarkson’s team welcomed celebrated singer Luis Fonsi, and award-winning artist Brandy helped out John Legend’s team.

Nick Jonas Shared a Behind-the-Scenes Photo With Darren Criss

Nick Jonas shared a selfie he took with Darren Criss while getting their contestants ready.

“Thanks for being a great battle advisor @darencriss!” he wrote. “@nbcthevoice stars now! Let’s go!! #TeamNick.”

Criss previously shared a photo of the two hanging out backstage, writing “I know I joke a lot about being a bonus Jonas. But I guess if you joke enough about something, dreams… come… true? That’s the saying, right? Fo REAL tho, thank you @nickjonas for inviting me as your battle advisor this season on @nbcthevoice!!! #TeamNick #SorryKevin #SorryJoe.”

The Coaches Shared More Behind-the-Scenes Snaps

While Kelly Clarkson didn’t share her own behind-the-scenes photo with her Battle advisor, Luis Fonsi shared the photo for her.

“Thank you @KellyClarkson for asking me to be Team Kelly’s battle advisor on @NBCTheVoice! Gracias amiga, eres la mejor! #TeamKelly,” he wrote.

Shelton took some time to share photos of him hanging out with Dan + Shay behind the scenes.

“Are y’all ready for some more battles with @DanandShay?” he wrote. “@NBCTheVoice starts NOW! #TeamBlake #TheVoice”

Dan + Shay also shared a photo, writing, “not sure if @nbcthevoice knew what they were getting themselves into when we were asked to join @blakeshelton’s team as advisors this season. Tune in tonight at 8/7 central for our first episode on the show! Trust us, you don’t want to miss this.”

John Legend not only shared photos with his battle advisor Brandy, but he also shared a photo with Clarkson’s sit-in coach Kelsea Ballerini.

“It’s been a blast sitting next to @KelseaBallerini during the battles!” he wrote. “I still miss you @KellyClarkson #TeamLegend #TheVoice.”

Legend shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself talking to Brandy, asking her what she thought about Team Legend and the Battle rounds.

“I think Team Legend is amazing. The other coaches better watch your back because Team Legend is coming for you.”

Legend adds that Brandy is an amazing singer-songwriter and an amazing vocalist, and Brandy shared that she was “so excited” to be his Battle Advisor and be in person to cheer on the contestants on Team Legend.

The Battle rounds have been airing for two weeks, and there are likely a few more weeks left before moving onto Knockout rounds when Kelly Clarkson will return as the coach of her team.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

