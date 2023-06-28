‘The Voice’ Finalist Wants to Team Up With a Coach

It’s no secret that D. Smooth is appreciative of the support given to him by Kelly Clarkson. During season 23, the Alabama native was one of the top performers on Team Kelly as he eventually became the last one standing on her team heading into the finale.

D. Smooth, whose real name is David Mitchell, wound up finishing in third place behind runner-up Grace West of Team Blake and the winner from Team Niall, Gina Miles. Like the latter has already gone on the record to say, D. Smooth has aspirations of performing with his coach once again.

D. Smooth Loves Kelly Clarkson ‘To Death’

In the time since the season 23 finale, D. Smooth has taken some time off to acclimate to his new life, according to an interview he did with the Montgomery Advertiser. In that interview, he spoke about the finale and how it was his “favorite time being up there.”

The reason for that, he says, is because he got to sing his first R&B number, “And as people know and they can hear off my sound, that’s my sound in the first place.” He stepped out to perform Johnny Gill’s “My, My, My.” He noted that he was “excited” as too was the audience with his rendition.

During that finale, D. Smooth also got to take the stage with his coach as did each of the five finalists. He and Clarkson did a duet of “Slow Dancing in the Dark” by Joji. He mentioned that this wasn’t the first time they had sung together since they would do so while practicing each week, but that this time felt more special.

“But for me to do it on live TV, that was very cool, too,” he told the Montgomery Advertiser. “Kelly, we’re going to make an album together. That’s my girl there. I love her to death.”

This isn’t the first time the prospect of these two stepping out together has come out. On May 24 following their finale performance, Clarkson shared the clip on Instagram of them performing, “Any time, and I mean any time, you wanna sing [with] me I will be there.”

D. Smooth responded to that Instagram post by writing back, “Such an honor to have this ride with you [and] sharing that stage with you last night was nothing short of amazing.”

D. Smooth Previously Gave High Praise to Kelly Clarkson

On June 1, D. Smooth went on the record to share all that he took away from his time on ‘The Voice’ and what Clarkson’s impact was on him. Referring to her as “the best coach in the world” on Instagram, D. Smooth explained how she is the “woman version” of himself, which he said is why they were able to connect so easily.

“The biggest thing you’ve taught me is to just be yourself,” he wrote. “Being a morally good person and being yourself will take you father in life than any talent you have. You are an A-list vocalist but more an A-list person.”

In that interview with the Montgomery Advertiser, D. Smooth hinted at new music of his coming before the end of 2023. w2w