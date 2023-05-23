‘The Voice’ 2023 Winner Revealed & Finale Performances

“The Voice” season 23 finale is tonight (Tuesday, May 23 at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC), where a winner will be crowned and coach Blake Shelton will end his 12-year career on the singing competition show.

If Blake hopes to take home his 10th and final victory during the show’s run, he’ll need to defeat fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan, all of whom are still in the competition at the start of tonight’s episode with the final 5 singers being Team Blake’s Grace West and NOIVAS, Team Kelly’s D.Smooth, Team Chance’s Sorelle, and Team Niall’s Gina Miles.

We’re recapping the final results show, live as it airs, and sharing the performance clips below.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 23 episode, “Live Finale, Part 2” (May 23, 2023). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

Who Won ‘The Voice’ 23? Live Results

The finale began at 8 p.m. with a countdown special, where host Carson Daly and the top 5 revisited their performances from the night before’s episode, “Live Finale, Part 1”.

All results will be updated here as the episode airs.

‘The Voice’ 23 Finale: All Performances

The live episode began at 9 p.m. with an epic opening

All performances will be updated here as the episode airs.

Everything We Know About Season 24 of ‘The Voice’

Although season 23 is just ending, NBC has announced some of the plans for season 24, including which three former coaches would be returning and which country superstar would be stepping into Shelton’s shoes.

The four season 24 coaches are Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and newcomer Reba McEntire, who was originally offered Shelton’s coaching chair before he was invited to join the show in its first season in 2011. The season will air sometime in the Fall 2024 television schedule, although a specific premiere date is still yet to be announced.