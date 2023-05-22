‘The Voice’ Season 23 Finale: How The Top 5 Fared in Part One

The season 23 finale of “The Voice” kicked off on May 22 as the Top 5 stepped onto the stage for their final performances. Each contestant was tasked with singing one ballad and one upbeat song.

Blake Shelton, who is in his final season as a coach, is the only coach with two singers remaining in NOIVAS and Grace West. Kelly Clarkson is represented by D. Smooth while Sorelle is on Chance The Rapper’s team. Niall Horan, who will be returning in season 24, sent Gina Miles to the finale.

The winner will be revealed on May 23 when the results from the overnight live voting are announced.

Grace West, Team Blake

The final country singer to ever be on Team Blake, West took on “The Night The Lights Went Out” by Reba McEntire, who will be a coach in season 24. Shelton was impressed with her song choice, blurting out that it was “incredible” before urging the fans to vote for her.

Sticking in her wheelhouse, West went with Patsy Cline’s “She’s Got You.” Shelton and Horan were thrilled afterward. The former One Direction member who announced his 2024 tour on May 22 believed she saved her two best performances for the finale. Shelton said her effort was “unbelievable” in his feedback.

D. Smooth, Team Kelly

D. Smooth went back to a 90s song with Johnny Gill’s “My, My, My.” Chance was a major fan of his performance calling it his favorite of the season. His coach agreed, “You are already a star… you literally are.”

Following Louis Capaldi coming out to sing, D. Smooth opted to go with . Clarkson applauded his second song, “I am so glad I got to even witness being around you.” She also pointed out how he makes it look so effortless.

Sorelle, Team Chance

The sister trio tackled a Lady Gaga song with “Million Reasons.” Horan called it “beautiful” and said it was one of their best performances. Chance loved the harmonies and said he was “so proud” of what they did.

Their second song was Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Shelton was impressed with how they sounded individually, adding they sound like “a record.”. Chance said their “voices were so tight” as he continued his praise for their harmonics.

NOIVAS, Team Blake

The second member of Shelton’s team in the Top 5, NOIVAS went with a country song in Chris Stapleton’s “Cold.” Shelton was on his feet afterward. He said he is a country singer, “You sound natural doing it.” Clarkson said it was a “great song selection” with his voice suited for that style.

For his last song, NOIVAS went with Lenny Kravitz’s “Fly Away” which left the coaches jamming reminiscent of his previous “Come Together” performance. Chance said he expected him to “turn up” like he always does. He also said Shelton can thank him for letting him go. His coach was over the moon NOIVAS just as he was with West, saying the finale has now begun.

Gina Miles, Team Niall

The last member left for Horan went with a Taylor Swift song in “Style.” Chance called it an “amazing” performance and said he’s excited to see what she does with her career. Her coach called it “ridiculous” and praised her for going with a pop song after all of the “haunting” songs she’s taken on before.

Miles closed out the evening with Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Horan was glad she chose that song, “That was a special moment on ‘The Voice’ for me.” He finished by saying “she needs to win this thing.”