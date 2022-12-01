Fans Call For ‘Justice’ For ‘The Voice’ Contestant

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are calling for justice for a contestant they think was robbed of a spot going forward in the competition.

Devix was in the bottom four of the competition after the top 13 live show, meaning that he had to compete in the Instant Save. After his performance of “When You Were Young” by The Killers, his coach, Camila Cabello called for America to vote him through to the next round.

“I don’t know what America was thinking when they didn’t vote you through yesterday, but America you can redeem yourself right now,” Camila Cabello said during the live show. “John is cheering me on right now because we all know you have one of the best voices on this entire season. America, you would be making a huge mistake to let Devix go.”

Ultimately, he didn’t win the save, and he was sent home. Now, fans are calling for justice for the contestant.

Fans Think Devix Should Have Stayed on the Show Longer

Ahead of the semi-finals, some fans took to social media to call for justice for Devix.

“Justice for Devix!” one person wrote on Reddit. “There has got to be an incredible band out there looking for a singer, and looking for fame! I’ll be over here pouting until it happens…”

Another person wrote, “Every week I was blown away by him! I can’t stand the original version of almost every song he sang… but I could listen to his all day! He was so talented.”

Others thought the reason he was voted off was because of “a bad sound mix” or poor song choices.

Fans also talked about Devix on Twitter.

“The audience needs to stop voting for Blake and start voting for the best singers,” one person wrote. “There’s no world where Kique and Devix should be out of the competition while average voices we’ve all heard before move on.”

Another person tweeted, “If there’s a wild card please bring back Devix.”

Devix Shared a Thank You to Fans When His Time on ‘The Voice’ Ended

In an Instagram post after he was voted off “The Voice,” Devix thanked his fans.

“So, so grateful for so much,” he wrote. “@nbcthevoice @camila_cabello @sashahurtadomusic @alyssadaniellew and the entire cast and crew of the show, all of my fans, my family, just… everything. You are all amazing. I’m so excited for what’s coming next. Please stay tuned, tell your friends, and share this experience with me.”

Morgan Myles, who is still currently on “The Voice,” thanked the whole of Team Camila. She’s the only artist on the team remaining going into the semi-finals.

“I think you can see from these photos the love we have for one another – I miss my #TeamCamila so much… @devixmusic you are so gifted it’s insane, your guitar skills are out of this world too… @ericwho_ you are SUCH a bada** performer that so confidently owns the stage, and it’s inspiring. I can’t wait to see y’alls careers take off in amazing ways, also hope we can work together in the near future,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.