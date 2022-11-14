‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Recap: Live Playoffs Contestants & Performances

“The Voice” season 22 Live Playoffs begin tonight, November 14.

Read on to see what the members of Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend’s teams choose to perform for their first live show, and what the coaches are saying now that the decision rests in the viewers’ hands.

For information on how to vote: see HERE.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “Live Top 16 Performances” (November 14, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Live Playoffs Episode 1 Live Recap

The episode opened with host Carson Daly welcoming the coaches, contestants, and audiences to the first live shows of the season. With 16 performances to get through, we dove right into the show.

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona

For the first live performance of the night, Omar Jose Cardona chose “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. Omar used the whole stage, walking back to sing with the band at one point. Camila said Omar was in his element on the live stage, and John said his voice was “out of this world”, and praised his passion and musicality.

Team Legend: Kim Cruse

Kim Cruse noted that fan reaction to her “Voice” run has been great, and that tonight she is singing Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)”. Blake complimented Kim’s vocal strength, while John argued that she balances that power with beautiful smoothness. Blake said she was the only one on this season who had any sense singing Aretha Franklin.

Team Legend: Sasha Hurtado

Sasha Hurtado began on Team Camila, before being stolen by Team Gwen, and then stolen a second time by Team Legend. Representing her new coach John, Sasha is singing “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John, though she feels she has benefitted from the expertise of all three mentors on the show.

“The Voice” Live Results air tomorrow, November 15, at 8 pm Eastern, where three contestants will be eliminated. Voting is open overnight, and information on how to vote can be found HERE.

Who is Left Going Into Tonight?

Going into tonight, all four teams are even, with four members entering the Live Playoffs. Three will be eliminated in tomorrow night’s results show, so these numbers won’t remain for long. Stay tuned to see who goes home.

Team Camila:

Devix

Morgan Myles

Eric Who

Kate Kalvach (stolen from Team Blake in Knockout)

Team Blake:

Brayden Lape

Bodie

Rowan Grace (stolen from Team Gwen in Knockout)

Bryce Leatherwood

Team Gwen:

Justin Aaron

Alyssa Witrado

Kevin Hawkins (stolen from Team Blake in Knockout)

Kique

Team Legend: