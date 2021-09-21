‘The Voice’ Season 21 Live Spoilers & Recap: Episode 2 Teams Revealed

NBC’s “The Voice” returned for season 21 on September 20, 2021 and featured coach Ariana Grande for the first time in the show’s history. She joined coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for the season.

The show continued with the second episode, which aired on September 21, 2021.

Spoiler warning: There will be spoilers for “The Voice” season 21 episode 2 below.

‘The Voice’ Season 21 Episode 2 Live Recap

The show opened with a cute bit where the coaches brought Ariana Grande “grande” coffees to “bribe” her.

The first Blind Audition of the night came from a 28-year-old California-based country music singer named Lana Scott. She told the camera that she’d love to work with Kelly, though her dad encourages her to choose Blake if he turns around for her. She performed “hole in the bottle” by Kelsea Ballerini, and Blake turned around right away, and Kelly also turned around a bit into the song.

The banter between Shelton and Clarkson went on for so long that Legend and Grande both left the stage to eat popcorn and then returned during the argument. She ultimately went with Team Blake.

Next up was Samuel Harness’s Blind Audition. He shared that he and all of his siblings were adopted, which he says shaped a lot of his life and singing career. The 26-year-old has a young son and chose to audition for “The Voice” because music has always been therapeutic to him, he shared. He sang “Here Without You” by 3 Doors Down for his audition, though he slowed it down a bit to better show off his artistry.

John Legend turned around first, followed by Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande back-to-back later on in the song. Kelly Clarkson was the only coach who did not turn around for Samuel.

Samuel chose to go with John Legend as his coach.

Next up was the 23-year-old bilingual singer Carolina Alonso from Reno, Nevada. She is currently a college student but hopes to pursue her singing career. She performed “El Triste” for her Blind Audition. Kelly, who has worked with bilingual artists on the show before, was the only coach to turn around for Carolina Alonso.

‘The Voice’ Season 21 Teams So Far

Here are the teams so far:

Team Kelly:

Girl Named Tom

Kinsey Rose

Carolina Alonso

Team Legend:

Jonathan Mouton

Jack Rogan

Samuel Harness

Team Ariana:

Katie Rae

Katherine Ann Mohler

Vaugh Mogul

Team Shelton:

Peedy Chavis

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

