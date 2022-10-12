Fans Left ‘Crying’ After Blake Shelton’s Heartfelt Post Amid ‘Voice’ Exit

The self-proclaimed “King” of NBC’s “The Voice” will be stepping down after season 23 of the show, he revealed in a statement obtained by Heavy and later posted on Instagram by Shelton.

Shelton announced that he will be returning for the 23rd season of “The Voice,” which will air in the spring of 2023, but he will not return to the show after that season.

He is the only original cast member on the show other than host Carson Daly. For season 23, Shelton will be joined by two new coaches and Kelly Clarkson.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” Shelton wrote in the statement. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC.”

He added that he’s grateful for the lifelong bonds that he’s made with Carson Daly and his wife, Gwen Stefani.

Fans are heartbroken to hear about Shelton’s exit from the show.

Shelton’s Fans Are Sad He’s Leaving ‘The Voice’

Shelton’s fans took to his Instagram comments to share their thoughts about him leaving the show.

“crying, love your mr shelton, thank you for being so sweet and caring to us artist,” one person commented.

Many commented to thank Shelton for the years of time he spent on “The Voice,” and others said they won’t be watching the show anymore after Shelton’s exit.

“Won’t ever be the same. I probably will not watch anymore. It will be interesting to see who else they bring in and if ratings go down. Team Blake,” one comment reads.

Gwen Stefani also commented on the post.

“i am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u,” Stefani wrote. “your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and i am so lucky to be part of ur life’s journey.”

Shelton Will Be Joined by Two Brand New Coaches

The first new coach for the season is Chance the Rapper. He has never been on “The Voice,” but it appears he will be joining the panel for the upcoming season. According to the press release, Chance is “lauded by his peers and critics alike for his unique rise to success” and he is “not signed to a major label.”

“I’m thrilled to join ‘The Voice’ as a coach for the next season,” he said in the release. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Niall Horan is filling the last gap on the panel and rounding everything out. Horan is at a great spot in his career to join “The Voice,” having gone out on his own after spending time in One Direction. He’ll likely fill the slot that would usually be filled by Gwen Stefani with a mix of pop and indie sounds.

“I’m excited to be joining this season of ‘The Voice’ as a coach,” Horan said “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.