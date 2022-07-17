‘Bad Karma’ Didn’t Stop ‘Voice’ Winner Cam Anthony

A debut EP and a 21st birthday are on the horizon for Season 20 winner of “The Voice,” Cam Anthony. But the big news right now is that his first single dropped on July 15, 2022. The song is called “Keep It Between Us” and it has “a definite funky vibe” according to The Detroit News.

Cam Anthony – Keep It Between Us (Official Lyric video)

The lyrics are loaded with sexual innuendos, such as “Missing the way you drip, wish I could have another sip, of your loving/ Right now,” and “Closest taste of Heaven’s when my ship is sailing up on your shore.”

Most of the reactions from fans have been positive. One Instagram follower posted, “It’s amazing 🙌🔥👏 just like I knew it would #1 hit.” Another commented, “my new favorite song‼️” Someone else wrote, “Awww Cam!!!! So proud of you and loving this song.”

According to The Detroit News, “Anthony worked with producer Black Monday among others. ‘We wanted to make sure it was something personal and unique after the win on ‘The Voice,’ he said.”

Anthony won season 20 of “The Voice” in 2021 on Team Blake Shelton. He was a fan favorite from the start. NBC Insider called his blind audition, in which he sang Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down,” “one of the most memorable in the show’s history.”

The audition did have some controversy attached to it, however. Nick Jonas used his “Block” on John Legend, meaning that the EGOT winner was not eligible to recruit Anthony on his team. One fan tweeted, “Bad Karma Nick When U blocked John For Cam. All the joking is lame when you squelched this guy’s dream of being coached by @johnlegend”

Anthony ended up choosing Blake Shelton as his coach over Nick Jonas, which surprised just about everyone. Of Shelton’s eight wins on “The Voice,” the majority have been country singers, so the pop/R&B crooner seemed a bit out of place.

However, Shelton kept his promise to Anthony not to add anyone else to his team that was in Anthony’s lane, reports Good Housekeeping. That promise took them both all the way to the end.

The Best of Voice Champion Cam Anthony's Performances – The Voice 2021

In the live rounds, Anthony covered Hozier’s “Take Me to Church” which wowed the audience, and the coaches. As Good Housekeeping explains, Shelton reminded Anthony, “I promised you when you joined my team that I would keep the lane open for you and I’d do everything I could to get you to this point, but the rest has to be up to you, man. And you have delivered every time you stand on this stage.”

Blake continued to gush over Anthony, making the effusive statement, “I’ve never had more people ask me about an artist on my team in 20 seasons of doing this show, man. You could be the first superstar that we launch off this show,” the outlet conveys.

While the young songster has not quite reached superstar status yet, he has built quite the foundation to launch from. The Detroit News describes, “Anthony was just an adolescent when his managers discovered him. Danny Love found Anthony on YouTube and showed his video to music manager Toya Hankins, who also manages renowned singer, Kem. They had an upcoming show in Washington, D.C., and needed an opening act.” Anthony landed the gig, and his career has been on fast forward ever since.

On August 19, the Philly native will turn 21. He is now living in Los Angeles, and an EP is in the works. “The dynamic young singer is eager to show people what he can do,” reports The Detroit News.

