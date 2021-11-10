Fans ‘Can’t Believe’ ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Top 13 Results, Are ‘Disappointed’

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are disappointed after the first live show of season 21 because of some of the choices made by the coaches as well as the results of the audience vote.

The first live show of “The Voice” season 21 aired on Monday, November 8, 2021, and voting was open overnight for each of the contestants. Then, on Tuesday, November 9, the results were announced.

First, the top two vote earners from each team were saved automatically. Then, coaches Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson all got a chance to save one of their contestants. Out of the two remaining on each team, the top vote-earner competed in the Wildcard Instant Save, and only one contestant moved forward from that group.

Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions about who will be moving forward on the show.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, November 9 episode of “The Voice” follow.

Some Fans Were Disappointed With the Results

My two favorite #TheVoice artist got eliminated today 🥲🥲🥲🥲 — clau-dia (@claudiaayay) November 10, 2021

Some fans weren’t happy with the way the results played out during the episode, especially when it came to their favorites being sent home.

“I am so disappointed I couldn’t vote, would’ve never voted for @GirlNamedTom they do nothing but harmonize can barely sing #TheVoice,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Not forgiving Kelly for not saving Hailey and John for not saving David.”

“#TheVoice I never liked Joshua Vacanti. Like if I had to pick the weakest artist I’d pick him. I can’t believe he’s going to the finals while the Cunningham sisters were sent home,” another tweeted.

People were specifically upset about Peedy Chavis, a Team Blake contestant, being sent home. Shelton told the contestant that he’d find venues for him to perform in, however, because he wanted him to continue singing.

“I can not believe Peedy got voted off…. I wish you would’ve saved him when you had the chance!!!” another person tweeted.

Another wrote, “#TheVoice Because you did not save Peedy your mom should whoop you butt.”

Another was very surprised about LiBianca being sent home.

“LIBIANCA ELIMINATED ????? WTF,” they tweeted.

“I don’t understand how LiBianca didn’t make it through – I hope we see her on Broadway very soon,” another wrote.

Another person tweeted, “LiBianca getting less votes than f***ing Peedy Chavis gotta be racist #TheVoice.”

What Does The ‘The Voice’ Schedule Look Like?

NBC has not released an official schedule for the remainder of the season of “The Voice,” but the show has been following the same type of formula as it has for the past couple of seasons, so we have a pretty good idea about what will air and when.

Here’s what the schedule will likely look like, unless there is a major change between now and the projected finale date:

Monday, November 15: Top 13 performances

Tuesday, November 16: Top 9 results show

Monday, November 22: Top 9 performances (Semi-Finale)

Tuesday, November 23: Top 5 Results Show

Monday, November 29: Top 5 Performances (Finale part one)

Tuesday, November 30: Three-hour Season Finale

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

