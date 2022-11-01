‘The Voice’ Fans Upset After ‘Not Fair’ Knockouts

Season 22 of “The Voice” is in full swing, heating up with the second episode of the new three-way Knockout Rounds airing on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Some fans are calling out the production for cutting certain performances from airing, however.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “The Knockouts Part 2” (November 1, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

Read on to learn about why fans were upset after the episode aired.

Fans Were Upset That Some Performances Were Cut

Eric Who knew what he needed to do pic.twitter.com/6ua9qdLrLc — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 2, 2022

While many performances are shown on “The Voice” each season, it’s sometimes necessary to cut down on which artists are shown in each round of the competition. Previously, fans of the show have argued that it puts some artists at a disadvantage later in the season.

During the Tuesday, November 1, 2022 episode, performances from Camila Cabello’s team members Jaeden Luke and Reina Ley were completely absent. The show did show Eric Who’s winning performance, but his competitors were only shown for a moment on the screen.

“I never understand why #TheVoice makes a 2 hour long episode one day and only hour long the next,” one person wrote on Twitter. “And then we get cut off with some performances and don’t even get to see them.”

Another person tweeted, “I’m happy for Eric of course, he is great, but the fact that you cut the other performances just isn’t it. Instead of giving us background of singers AGAIN give us the performances.”

Some people wanted to see less singing and more coaching.

“Why cut out performances of some and then show coaching of the others?” one tweet reads.

Others called the situation unfair.

“How do we know Eric was the best when we don’t see all the singers? That’s not fair to all! Cut the coaching and messing around so we see The Voice performances,” a tweet reads.

Season 22 of “The Voice” saw a high number of singers make it through the Blind Auditions round, with each coach filling out their team to 14 contestants instead of the usual 12. The three-way Knockout Round was introduced after that change, leaving some fans reeling about how it works.

Other fans referred to the new changes as “overwhelming,” and Blake Shelton seemed to feel that way as well. Throughout the first two episodes of the three-way Knockout rounds, Shelton joked that he was unsure and was thinking about quitting the competition because of the way the rounds worked.

What Does ‘The Voice’ Schedule Look Like for the Rest of the Season? When Is the Season Finale?

According to NBC Insider, they will begin on November 14 and will feature the top 16 performers.

Here’s what the rest of the schedule for “The Voice” season 22 looks like:

November 7, 2022: Knockouts 3

Knockouts 3 November 8, 2022: Knockouts 4

Knockouts 4 November 14, 2022: Top 16 Live Performances

Top 16 Live Performances November 15, 2022: Top 16 Elimination Show (1 Hour)

Top 16 Elimination Show (1 Hour) November 21, 2022: Top 13 Live Performances

Top 13 Live Performances November 22, 2022: Top 13 Elimination Show (1 Hour)

Top 13 Elimination Show (1 Hour) November 28, 2022: Top 10 Live Performances

Top 10 Live Performances November 29, 2022: Top 10 Elimination Show (1 Hour)

Top 10 Elimination Show (1 Hour) December 5, 2022: Live Performances from Semi-Finalists

Live Performances from Semi-Finalists December 6, 2022: Live semi-final Elimination Show (1 Hour)

Live semi-final Elimination Show (1 Hour) December 12, 2022: Live Finale Part 1

Live Finale Part 1 December 13, 2022: Live Finale Part 2, 3-Hour Special

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Episodes air next day on Peacock.