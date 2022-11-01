‘The Voice’ Fans ‘Hate’ Changes Made to Knockout Round

“The Voice” officially unveiled the first of the three-way Knockout Rounds that are new to the show for season 22, and fans of the show are split about the way it works.

Previously, each Knockout round consisted of two singers competing head to head. Now, each round includes three singers, leaving coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend choosing one out of three to move forward to the next round.

Each coach still gets a save and a steal to use, but there were major cuts made on the first night of the Knockout Rounds, which aired on Monday, October 31.

Fans Aren’t Satisfied With Losing So Many Artists at Once

@johnlegend #TheVoice I don’t like the new knockout! Why they moving the show so fast? — Valerie McClellan (@Destinee128) November 1, 2022

Fans took to social media to talk about their feelings about the new format for the Knockout rounds. Some fans think the show is moving along too quickly.

“@johnlegend #thevoice I don’t like the new knockout! Why they moving the show so fast?” one tweet reads.

One person wrote, “@blakeshelton #TheVoice I hate these three knockout who do I contact to complain I hope your not quitting your the only reason I watch the voice.”

Some fans think the three-way knockouts is having an adverse effect on the contestants.

“This 3 way knockout is bringing the contestants confidence down or something because some of these people aren’t performing as good as they normally do #thevoice,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Other fans referred to the new changes as “overwhelming,” and Blake Shelton seemed to feel that way as well. During the first episode of the Knockout Rounds, Shelton went so far as to joke about quitting the show due to the changes made after three of his artists performed.

What Do the Teams on ‘The Voice’ Currently Look Like?

Ahead of the second episode of Knockouts, each coach still has many teammates to choose between in order to determine which acts move on to the live shows.

Here’s how the team breakdown looks going into the second of the Knockout episodes:

Team Legend:

Already Performed in Knockouts: Parijita Bastola

Still to Perform: Emma Brooke Morgan Taylor The Marilynds Kim Cruse Ian Harrison Omar Jose Cardona



Team Gwen:

Already Performed in Knockouts: Kevin Hawkins (steal from Blake) Kique

Still to Perform: Cara Brindisi Justin Aaron Daysia Sasha Hurtado Alyssa Witrado Kayla Von Der Heide



Team Camila:

Already Performed in Knockouts: Morgan Myles

Still to Perform: Steven McMorran Jaeden Luke Reina Ley Eric Who Devix Andrew Igbokidi



Team Blake:

Already Performed in Knockouts: bodie Rowan Grace (steal from Gwen)

Still to Perform: Austin Montgomery Jay Allen Eva Ullman Brayden Lape Kate Kalvach Bryce Leatherwood



Going into the next episode, Legend and Cabello both have steals remaining, and every coach has a save still to use.

“The Voice” season 22 is set to air through December 13, 2022. The live shows will officially begin with the top 16 taking the stage on November 14, 2022. Tuesday nights will then be dedicated to results shows and Monday nights will feature performances and live voting from viewers.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Episodes air next day on Peacock.