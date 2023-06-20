‘The Voice’ Finalist Thanks Fans for Love Amid Baby’s Life-Changing Diagnosis

When Omar Cardona took fourth place on season 22 of “The Voice,” fans had no idea he’d been competing on the show while his girlfriend was at home tending to their newborn baby boy.

Now six-months-old, little Luca Leandros Cardona has been diagnosed with profound hearing loss, his parents recently revealed on social media. On his first Father’s Day — June 18, 2023 — Cardona shared how fatherhood has changed him and thanked fans for respecting their wishes to stay upbeat and hopeful about Luca’s diagnosis and future. Here’s what you need to know:

Omar Cardona Didn’t Reveal He Was a Dad Until After ‘The Voice’

Cardona, who was on coach John Legend’s team, didn’t publicly announce the birth of his newborn until after he landed in fourth place during the season finale on December 13, 2022. Two days later, the Orlando native posted a photo of himself, his girlfriend Dani Montalvo and their newborn, revealing that when he dedicated a song to her live on the show on December 5, their son was actually being born.

Cardona wrote, “December 5th was a day Ill never forget. My son was born on the day I dedicated a song to his mom on national television. @xodanimontalvo THANK YOU FOR TAKING CARE OF OUR BOY WHILE I WAS FINISHING OUT THE SHOW. You encourage me to stay in LA to focus on the show. Talk about support but also being so brave! I love you so much!”

On March 5, the parents shared a joint Instagram post in which they revealed that they’d received a diagnosis they weren’t expecting. Montalvo wrote that at three months old, their infant was growing rapidly and already teething, but had also received a life-changing diagnosis of profound hearing loss.

“We found out recently that Luca has profound hearing loss, meaning he can’t hear,” she wrote. “He hasn’t passed a hearing test since he was born, and he was perfectly healthy since his birth, so he was born this way, meaning it’s genetic.”

Montalvo continued, “Although it initially hurt our hearts to know our boy hasn’t been able to hear us, we are not defeated. We are ready to move forward to give Luca everything he needs to set him up for success. He has the best family and support system. And we all get to learn a new language to communicate with him, so we are looking forward to learning alongside him. We have been learning ASL in our house and he loves to laugh at us waving our hands around.”

Writing that their main concern is for Luca to grow up “happy and healthy,” their post said that “although he can’t hear yet, we can’t wait until we can share our love of music and Omar’s voice with him as he grows.”

According to the Hearing Health Foundation, children who are diagnosed with a profound hearing loss that can’t be helped by a hearing aid may be candidates for a cochlear implant, which can be fitted when children are as young as one.

“A cochlear implant is an electronic device that converts sounds into electrical signals and carries them past the nonworking part of the inner ear to the brain,” the Foundation says. “With training, children with cochlear implants can learn to recognize sounds and understand speech.”

In their joint post on March 5, the couple asked that family, friends and fans remain upbeat and hopeful about Luca’s future.

“While we appreciate support, we ask that no one feels ‘sorry’ or sends condolences—it’s not something to be sorry about. We want Luca to grow up knowing that this does not hold him back or make him less than anyone else. It doesn’t limit him. We ask for kindness, patience, and respect while we navigate this new journey ahead with our sweet boy.”

Omar Cardona Celebrates First Father’s Day & Thanks Fans for Support

On June 18, Cardona shared a photo of him and baby Luca on Instagram, reflecting on how fatherhood has changed him.

“I can’t believe it’s father’s day and that I get to celebrate with my little guy,” he wrote. “I always thought that my only gift to the world was my voice. How wrong I was. Luca you are my gift to the world. You’ve given me purpose, a drive, and you have softened my heart. I never knew I needed you until you were here. Thank you for winning the race 😂 and making me a dad! I love you Kiddo!”

Some of Cardona’s fellow contestants from “The Voice” were among those who commented on his post.

Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood commented, “Proud of you brother!”

Third place finisher Morgan Myles wrote, “Awwwww love this”

His fellow semifinalist Kim Cruse added, “Happy Father’s Day O❤️✨”

On June 19, the proud papa posted a message in his Instagram Stories to thank those who had reached out on Father’s Day and were lifting their little family up with support.

“Just wanted thank everyone who text/called/or commented on my post for father’s day,” he wrote. “Yesterday I felt so much love from all of you. It’s a beautiful thing to know we have the support in the world. Thank you. All love! ❤️”

In addition to adjusting to fatherhood, Cardona has been busy professionally since his journey on “The Voice.” From late January through February, he appeared in “Rock of Ages” at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden, Florida — a stage production directed by Broadway star Justin M. Sargent.

He also just wrapped a role in the world premiere of “Air Supply: The Musical” in New Brunswick, Canada. On June 12, he wrote on Instagram that he was heading back home but that it was “so hard to put into words what this experience was like. I am leaving here with such a huge sense of gratitude.”