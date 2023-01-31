Nick Jonas Upstaged By His Toddler During First Public Outing: PHOTOS

While receiving their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday, Nick Jonas and his famous siblings got upstaged by his tiniest fan: one-year-old daughter Malti Marie. The former coach on “The Voice” has become a doting dad to his only child with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and the toddler made her first public appearance on January 30, 2023, at the Jonas Brothers’ ceremony. Dressed to impress and chewing on her mom’s designer sunglasses, Malti stole the show, with many photographers more interested in capturing photos of her than her dad’s famed music group.

Malti Marie Jonas Wore Designer Duds for Her Public Debut

Since Malti’s January 2022 birth, the couple has kept their daughter out of the public eye, covering her face in pictures on social media and at photo shoots. But they decided she was ready for her official debut as the Jonas Brothers — Joe, Nick, and Kevin — were honored with their Walk of Fame star. According to People magazine, Chopra Jonas sat in the row behind her husband and his siblings, with Malti on her lap and her own mom next to her.

The toddler got glammed up for her debut, dressed in a tan and cream tweed skirt and matching cardigan over a white onesie, with a white bow on her head. According to Footwear News, Malti was also wearing $350 silver boots by high-end shoe designer Christian Louboutin.

The Jonas Brothers’ first album was released in 2005, and the siblings have been packing stadiums and topping the charts Jonas thanked his little family from the podium.

“To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you,” he told Chopra Jonas. “It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie…”

Jonas paused, looked at his little girl, and said, “Hi, Baby!” He then went on to say, “I can’t wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

The singer, who was a judge on seasons 18 and 20 of “The Voice,” told “Access Hollywood” that he was impressed with how “chill” Malti was throughout the ceremony.

He also told Entertainment Tonight that it’s “crazy” to think he and his brothers can take their kids to see their star on the Walk of Fame.

“It’s a special thing and I think as parents, everything has a new meaning and has even more more meaning, moments like this, especially,” he said.

Malti wasn’t the only child at the special event; Kevin and his wife, Danielle, brought their daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 6. But Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner, opted to leave their two daughters at home; they’ve never shared photos of Willa, born in 2020, or their youngest, born in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals New Details About Malti Marie’s Scary First Months

After the ceremony, Chopra Jonas shared an Instagram post that included a video of her and Malti’s view from the audience, with the doting mom bouncing her little girl and keeping her entertained. During the event, Malti was seen eating snacks and chewing her mom’s designer sunglasses.

The couple’s decision to bring their daughter to the public event was a surprise to many, since they’ve talked before about how “protective” they’ve been since Malti’s difficult first months of life. They revealed in a May 2022 Instagram post that Malti was born via a surrogate and had to stay in the NICU for 100 days.

In the February 2023 issue of British Vogue, Chopra Jonas described how scary the situation was for them.

“I was in the OR (operating room) when she came out,” she explained. “She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed (in her tiny body) to intubate her.”

Shuttling to two Los Angeles hospitals for three months, she revealed, “We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest. I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

Chopra Jonas said they’ve been “really protective” of their daughter because of the traumatic experience, and she refuses to let her daughter become the subject of Hollywood gossip.

“I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” she told the magazine. “But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip.”