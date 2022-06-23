Girl Named Tom Forced to Cancel Performances

Girl Named Tom, the popular sibling trio who won season 21 of “The Voice,” has been taking the country by storm. They have been playing to sold out crowds and have also been in the studio working diligently on their new album.

Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty were about to head back to their home state of Ohio to perform the next set of concerts on their tour. However, those performances had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

According to Talent Recap, Bekah posted on Instagram Stories, “we cannot play this week’s run of shows. We know Covid would catch us at some point, but WHY THIS WEEK?” The outlet reports, “Even though the statement explained that shows will be rescheduled…the band is still heartbroken about the situation. The statement concluded…that they will post rescheduled show dates in the future.”

Bekah Gives an Update

Bekah posted a new Instagram video on June 22, in which she appears quite ill. It is captioned with “Covid hitting us hard. Nothing we can do but rest and take care of ourselves! It hurts that we have to cancel this week’s shows. Thanks for understanding. We love you.”

In the video, Bekah starts with “I just want to say how sorry I am that we are not going to be able to play these shows this week. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but up on stage at Bryan, Ohio on Saturday, June 25th. I have been looking forward to that for so long.”

The Bryan, Ohio concert venue posted: “UPDATE: Our June 25th Girl Named Tom Concert for June 25th has been postponed. The City and the Fountain City Amphitheater have been working to reschedule this concert with Girl Named Tom’s management team all day. We hope to have it rescheduled soon. We wish them a quick recovery!”

Wrapped in a blanket, the youngest member of the first group to ever win “The Voice” continued naming shows that she is upset about having to cancel, including Lakeside, Ohio and Anderson, Indiana. Bekah lamented that she hates having to cancel any shows.

Bekah continued, “I just want to thank everyone for understanding that we are humans, we’re not machines – that COVID was trying to catch us for a really long time, and we were dodging it, but now it finally caught us and I feel terrible.”

Looking dejected, she explains, “yeah. It’s hit me really hard. I’m praying my brothers don’t get hit quite as hard. But we’re taking care of each other as best we can, and we love you guys. We will be back.”

Fans are Showing Their Support

Although they are clearly disappointed in the cancellations/postponements, Girl Named Tom fans are most concerned about the band members getting and staying healthy. One supporter stated, “Y’all are Amazing. Rest up and when the time is right you will get back out and do what God gave you 🙏 ❤️.” Another fan posted, “Your health is THE most important! Make sure you take the time to completely heal from it❤️.”

Another concerned fan wrote, “sorry you caught the Vid. It sucks. Rest and hydrate.” Someone else is “Sending positive energy for a speedy recovery!” One poster advised, “Get well soon. You need to take care of yourselves. Covid wears you out besides being sick. Give yourself the time you need to recover fully! Don’t give yourself a deadline!”

Girl Named Tom has not only been touring, but also working on original songs for their upcoming album. Prior to the COVID delay, Bekah posted a link on Instagram to an audio reel of Mick Dimitri’s “Every Story (feat. Girl Named Tom)”.

