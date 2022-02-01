‘The Voice’ Winners Mourn Death of Their Father

Girl Named Tom was named the first trio to win NBC’s “The Voice” during season 21, and after the finale, the siblings announced that their father had been in poor health during their time on the show.

Siblings Joshua, Bekah, and Caleb Liechty talked on “The Voice” about their father’s cancer, and after the show wrapped, they headed straight back home to spend time with him.

According to his obituary, Christopher Liechty died at 56 years old on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Girl Named Tom Kept Concert Dates Following Their Father’s Death

In an Instagram video accompanied by the caption, “key points: 1. thank you. 2. we are hurting and 3. we are okay,” Girl Named Tom revealed that they kept their shows after their father’s death instead of taking time off.

“Yeah, we have three shows the weekend after our father passed,” Caleb shared. “Which you may be wondering why we would do that. We are too, sort of.”

He continued, “But we want to be able to get them out of the way so that we can really throw ourselves into processing his death and planning for his memorial service, which is coming up in the next weekends, that’s really important to us.”

Caleb’s brother, Joshua, agreed.

“He really wanted us to do these shows,” he said. “He was talking bout his death, and he [said] do not let my death deter you from doing these shows. He didn’t get his wish on Thursday night, but he’ll be with us tonight.”

Bekah added her thoughts as well.

“We just wanted to come out here and say thank you so much for all of your condolences and sympathy and kindness you’ve showered us with this whole process.”

Caleb said that they were just “happy to be able to sing while we’re still here and sing for him and everybody else too.”

There was an outpouring of support in the comment section from fans and fellow “The Voice” contestants.

“sending you love and support,” season 21 contestant Wendy Moten commented.

Bella DeNapoli, another season 21 contestant commented, “i love you all more than words can explain, maybe he rest in peace but his legacy will continue to brighten all of our souls.”

The Group Told Fans About Their Father’s Health Decline in December

On December 14, 2021, the group sent a message to their fans about their father’s health.

“As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery,” they wrote at the time. “The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room.”

They shared that they felt “fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction” of “The Voice,” and added that they’d be working on new music in the meantime.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

