Everything We Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 22

NBC’s “The Voice” wrapped up season 21 in late 2022 when Team Kelly Clarkson’s sibling trio Girl Named Tom was crowned the champion and walked away with a record deal.

Now, fans may be wondering when the next season of the show will premiere and what’s known about what’s coming to “The Voice” in 2022.

Unfortunately, “The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

Which Coaches Will Return to ‘The Voice’

At the time of writing, nothing has been officially announced regarding the coaches who will be returning or won’t be returning to “The Voice” in season 22.

There have been rumors, however, as well as speculation, that each of the coaches, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, will be leaving the show ahead of the upcoming season.

One replacement could be Jennifer Lopez.

According to a January 2022 report by Radar Online, Shelton or Grande may be being replaced in the near future by the superstar.

“Everyone was excited when Jennifer Lopez was at the show,” sources told the outlet. “There have been a lot of big stars performing on ‘The Voice,’ but there was something different about Jennifer’s visit. All the top exes and producers were on-set that day and after she finished filming there was a lot of closed-door meeting trying to convince her to join the show full-time.”

The reason Grande could be the coach being replaced has to do with the ratings of the show, according to the source.

“At the end of the day, Ariana Grande didn’t bring in the ratings,” a source told Radar Online. “She has more social media followers than all the other stars combined, yet her fans didn’t tune in.”

When it comes to both Clarkson and Legend, some fans think the two may be too busy to return to the show.

It’s likely that host Carson Daly, who has been a fixture on “The Voice” since day one, will be returning, however.

When Will ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premiere?

Usually, “The Voice” airs twice a year. That has changed, however, starting with season 22. In 2021, “The Voice” made the announcement that the show would only be airing once per year instead of twice, per Deadline.

This is the first time the show will be on the one-season-per-year schedule since 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, the show has been airing twice per year.

When asked why the show was moving to the one-season-per-year cycle, Frances Berwick, the chairman of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told The Hollywood Reporter that it would make fans more excited to tune in.

“We want to eventize this iconic series. The best way to protect the brand while super-serving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this season,” she said.

The network hopes that the ratings will improve with the change, as they have been steadily dropping for years.

“The Voice” season 22 will likely premiere in the fall of 2022. Usually, the show comes back in mid-September and airs on both Mondays and Tuesdays. If the show stays true to form, then, it will be returning on either Monday, September 19, or Monday, September 12, 2022.

