‘The Voice’ Winning Act Shares News of Their Father’s ‘Downward Spiral’

Girl Named Tom made “The Voice” history on Tuesday, December 14 when they became the first trio to win the singing competition.

The group is comprised of siblings Caleb (26), Joshua (24), and Bekah Liechty (20). Joshua called his younger sister “Thomas” when she was a baby, which serves as the inspiration for their band name. The Liechty siblings were all smiles when Carson Daly announced that they’d won “The Voice,” but behind the scenes, they were struggling.

Shortly after the finale, Girl Named Tom shared an update to their Instagram page. “As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery. The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room,” the post reads.

The post goes on to explain that “The Voice” has helped the Liechty family through this difficult time. “Some might think that this is the worst timing — our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect, and marvel at the love we have for each other,” the statement reads.

Girl Named Tom Formed a Band Due to Their Father’s Illness

According to Girl Named Tom’s bio on the NBC website, the Liechty siblings’ father was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2017. Prior to this devastating news, Joshua, Caleb, and Bekah had all planned to become doctors. But with their father’s future unknown, they decided to spend more time together as a family, and thus, Girl Named Tom was born.

The band formed in 2019 when Bekah had finished high school and Joshua and Caleb had finished college. In June, Bekah shared a photo of her father, Chris Liechty, on Instagram with the caption, “Best man I know.”

Girl Named Tom Just Released a Christmas Song

The trio has released their first single since appearing on “The Voice,” a Christmas song called “No Snow for Christmas.” They announced the release on their Instagram page, explaining the song’s backstory in the caption.

“2 years ago, it was sunny and 75 in Ohio for Christmas, & Caleb wrote this song, “No Snow for Christmas.” There are so many Christmas songs that sing about snow and snowmen and well, we thought we’d make a song about how it doesn’t really snow that much anymore for Christmas. At least where we come from,” the caption reads.

The group’s cast bio lists their current residence as South Bend, Indiana but the Liechty siblings grew up in Pettisville, Ohio where they took piano lessons and did theatre.

Caleb Was Skeptical About Reality TV

Caleb Liechty told Entertainment Tonight that he and his brother Joshua had some reservations about auditioning for “The Voice.”

“We weren’t sure reality TV was for us,” the 26-year-old admitted. “But we fell in love with it when we got here. And we really were like, ‘OK, we wanna win this thing.”

If Girl Named Tom’s parents were once skeptical about their children becoming musicians instead of doctors, they’ve probably come around to the idea. “I think at this point, they are probably totally on board,” Joshua told Parade.

