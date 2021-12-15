Fans Think ‘The Voice’ App Leaked The Season 21 Winner Early

The season 21 winner of “The Voice” will be announced at the end of the live finale tonight, December 14, on NBC.

But some fans think that “The Voice” official app leaked the winner early. The voting page on the app shows the names of the contestants in grey now that the voting period has closed. But sibling act Girl Named Tom from Team Kelly has a banner over their photo with the word “winner.”

Girl Named Tom winning wouldn’t be much of a surprise. They’ve been fan-favorites all season, never having to be saved or stolen. They’ve also stood out from day one, as one of the few group acts in a sea of solo artists.

At least now change the winner if this is true #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/QqQS08kJ0D — Jimena (@owenmeetsworld_) December 15, 2021

Was labeling Girl Named Tom the season 21 winner a glitch on the app or an accidental results leak? Stay tuned for more coverage.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ 2021 Winner: Who Won Season 20?