Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Take Family Photo

Over the weekend, Gwen Stefani’s son, Zuma Nesta Rock, celebrated his 13th birthday. To commemorate the big day, Stefani uploaded an Instagram of Zuma as a baby, and wrote, “Happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby 👶🏻 we love u so much!! gx”

With her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, Stefani shares sons: Zuma, Kingson, and Apollo.

In since-deleted Instagram stories, Stefani also posted an old video of her now-teenage son hitting a pinata. She captioned the video, “Babies grow up,” according to People.

The big day was also celebrated by Gwen’s ex, Rossdale, who posted the video below on Instagram.

Rossdale captioned the pic, “my sweetest boy turns 13- @zuma_rossdale21 you – young man are the most precious part of my life – thanks for all the light you bring – also head of security position is open.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Blake Shelton as an ‘Extra Dad’

Recently, a source told People, “[Stefani is] able to lean on Blake to be an extra dad,” adding on that Shelton has been “a wonderful role model for Gwen’s sons.”

The source stated, “The kids love him and have a really special bond with Blake.”

In February, Shelton spoke to KFROG’s “The Ride with Kimo & Heather” about being a stepfather to Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

He shared of fatherhood, “I take it very serious, but I also have a blast with it. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

Shelton acknowledged that his own stepfather is one he looks up to, and he hopes to provide that kind of support to his stepkids.

“I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.”

Blake Shelton’s Father’s Day Tribute

On Father’s Day, Stefani uploaded a number of photographs of her kids posing with Shelton.

Stefani captioned the Instagram photo series, “happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx”

Stefani and Shelton wed in a small ceremony over the July 4 weekend.

According to Page Six, “The ceremony took place at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, where sources previously said he built a chapel with the intention of marrying Stefani there. A white tent and various covered tables located outside the chapel — which was adorned with lush flowers and greens — could be seen in photos from the big day.”

The outlet added that guests included Stefani’s children, her parents, and Carson Daly, among others.





Play



Gwen Stefani Shares the Magical Story Behind Blake Shelton's Proposal Gwen Stefani dishes on the magical story behind Blake Shelton's proposal to her and on revisiting some of her most iconic looks in the music video for her new song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: bit.ly/3gZJaNy Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: bit.ly/1nwT1aN… 2021-01-06T05:16:02Z

Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October 2020. When Stefani spoke to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show about the engagement, she shared, “It was actually pretty magical. I wasn’t expecting it at the moment it happened at all, didn’t have any idea, nobody knew!”

Stefani added, “He had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier and I’ve got to tell you, I was like, ‘What’s happening with us?’ It was on my mind, ‘We’ve been together a long time now, what’s going on?’ I was in that place in my head.”