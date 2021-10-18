Gwen Stefani Reveals Never-Before-Seen Engagement Pics

Gwen Stefani is sharing new photos from her engagement to Blake Shelton!

Stefani posted the photos on the one-year anniversary of their engagement. The caption on the post read: “one year ago today?! 🙏🏻October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you! gx #how?”

The Instagram post included a slide with three images. The first was a video of Stefani and Shelton, in which Stefani exclaimed: “Look! We just got engaged!”

The second photo shows Stefani covering her mouth in shock as Shelton smiles next to her, and the third is a video that shows viewers a close-up of the ring.

Shelton & Stefani Married on July 3, 2021

Shelton and Stefani became engaged in October 2020 and officially got married on July 3, 2021, on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, according to People.

The ceremony was officiated by “The Voice” host Carson Daly, who told Today, “It was incredible to be part of such an important moment in their lives. The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”

As highlighted by Today, the two met in 2014. Daly told Today of Shelton and Stefani: “They’re an unlikely pair… They’re like if you pair delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper and on the menu it doesn’t seem to work, but it works. It’s comfort food with class. And everybody roots for that.”

They tied the knot in a chapel in Shelton’s backyard in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Blake Shelton talks about why he and Gwen Stefani wanted a quiet, stay-at-home honeymoon after their wedding in 2021.

Over the past few months, the question of who was and wasn’t invited to the intimate ceremony has made headlines on a number of occasions.

When Shelton appeared on “The Storme Warren Show” on Sirius XM, he spoke about the many conversations he’s had with friends who didn’t make the invite list.

“So I’ve had awkward conversations with, with so many of my friends since it’s ‘Oh, oh yeah. I read y’all. Yeah, I read about that. How was that?’” Blake explained. “You know, I was like, ‘Listen, you know, we kept it small, get over it, you know, it’s not about you.’”

Trace Adkins is one friend who didn’t get invited to the wedding.

In an interview with The Boot, Adkins joked, “I probably wouldn’t want to come, anyway, because I didn’t want to witness that woman throw her life away like that… So, I didn’t wanna go, anyway.”

He added, “I’m sure a lot of people had some choice words for him. I did.”

These days, the couple lives in a $13 million mansion, according to Dirt, that’s just outside of Encino in Los Angeles, California.

The home comes equipped with three floors and spans 13,000 square feet.

The outlet writes, “There’s a substantial motorcourt, a four-car garage, a state-of-the-art Atmos home theater, giant kitchen with top-of-the-line everything, plus a massive backyard pool with inset spa and an unusually large cabana offering a full wet bar and outdoor kitchen. The property had been privately marketed for sale, asking $14 million, by Craig Knizek, James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency.”