What’s Next for ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finalist Hailey Mia?

Hailey Mia was the youngest finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” season 21 at just 14 years old. She started the competition with coach Ariana Grande and finished out with coach Kelly Clarkson, and she ultimately finished in fourth place.

After flying home from the competition, Mia let her fans know that there was more to come.

“What a journey,” she wrote on Instagram at the time on December 15. “I’m so grateful for each and every one of you. I’m so beyond excited to share my music with the world. This is just the beginning.”

Mia Will Continue Singing

In an interview with New Jersey 101.5, Mia talked about what’s next for her following the season finale of “The Voice.”

“We go wherever the world takes me,” she told the outlet. “I would say somewhere specific but I don’t know. I’m so young, I want to spend the holidays with my family, spend more time with my family because I’ve been gone for 9 weeks, and after that I take every opportunity I’m given.”

She added, “I find anyway find any time any day to sing in front of people and inspire people, help people through music and hopefully put out my own music, get in the studio, whatever comes my way.”

Fourth place on “The Voice” does not come with a record deal or cash prize like the first-place contestant earns, but it may come with enough publicity to launch a career, especially with the help of Clarkson, who stands behind her artists. It’s likely Mia will be releasing music at some point in 2022, even if there is no large record label behind her.

Mia Says Grande is Like a ‘Sister’ While Clarkson is More Motherly

I’m so proud of you @iamhaileymia!! Thank you for being an amazing singer and all around good human!! #TeamKelly #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/ZdbKj4uS9l — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) December 15, 2021

During the interview, Mia talked about what it was like to work with both of the coaches she worked with during the season. She said that it was great to work with both of the women as her coaches, but there were some stark differences between the two.

Grande, in Mia’s opinion, “is very friend-like.” She added, “She is the sweetest, most motivated person I know. She gave me confidence and motivation and taught me things like how to slip into my mask voice and how to be more powerful with my head voice and I’m so incredibly grateful for that.”

She shared that Clarkson, on the other hand, was more of a mother-figure to her on set because Mia was just 14 years old.

“Honestly I think that getting to work with them was such an honor and I’d do it again any day,” she shared. “They are both so amazing I’d never say one is better than the other they are both so amazing and I’m so honored to have gotten to work with them.”

After the finale, Clarkson took to Twitter to congratulate Mia on her performance on the show.

“I’m so proud of you @iamhaileymia!!” she wrote. “Thank you for being an amazing singer and all-around good human!!”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

