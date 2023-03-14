Fans Issue Warning to Jennifer Hudson

“The Voice” coach and “American Idol” star Jennifer Hudson has kept much of her personal life private since her split with ex-fiancé and former professional wrestler David Otunga in 2018. Despite this, rumors began swirling of a possible relationship between Hudson and rapper and fellow Chicago native Common after the two filmed a movie together in the Summer of 2022.

Now, fans are flocking to Hudson’s social media to warn her against dating the rapper, citing behaviors in his past relationships that give them pause.

Jennifer Hudson Shared a Birthday Post For Common

Hudson shared a message on her social media on March 13 in honor of Common’s 51st birthday, writing, “Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only [Common] a very happy birthday on today !” alongside a photo of the two musicians together. Common shared the post to his Instagram story, writing “Thank you!”

Fans were very quick to share their concerns about the rumors of a relationship between the two, with one comment on Hudson’s post simply reading “RUN……”

“Her new boo? I hope not, she can do better. Don’t get me wrong he’s a great person, but he doesn’t commit and he’s hurt several. But happy birthday 🎂” another fan commented.

“This man has commitment issues please don’t be another piece in his jig saw puzzle 😩” a third fan wrote.

“Happy birthday to him…. But girl run 🏃‍♀️” a fourth comment read.

Common previously dated Tiffany Haddish for just over a year, with the two ending things in August 2019. A few months after their breakup, Haddish commented on their relationship, saying, “He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

According to PopSugar, before dating Haddish and (possibly) Hudson, Common has been romantically linked with many other celebrities including Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, and Angela Rye. Common also has a 26-year-old daughter, Omoye, with his ex-girlfriend Kim Jones.

Common Has Collaborated With ‘Voice’ Coach John Legend

Hudson is not the only EGOT-winning “Voice” coach to work with Common, as he is a frequent collaborator of singer John Legend. The two musicians have worked together for over a decade, with one of their earliest collaborations having Legend appear as a featured artist on Common’s 2005 song “They Say” (along with Kanye West).

The song that the two are most well known for working together on would be 2015’s “Glory”, which was written for and featured on the soundtrack to the movie “Selma”, which looked at the 1960s Civil Rights Movement and Selma-to-Montgomery Marches. The song earned Legend and Common the Academy Award for Best Original Song, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Upon their win, Legend took to social media to celebrate, writing, “So grateful to my brother [Common] for inviting me to write a song with him for Selma. We made history together and I couldn’t have done it with a better man.”

