‘The Voice’ Coach Surprises Fans With Big Announcement

On June 28, 2023, “The Voice” coach John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, made a surprise announcement: They have welcomed a fourth child via surrogate. The couple chose to keep the news private until the birth of their baby — a boy they named Wren.

In a candid Instagram post, Teigen shared that she’d always dreamt of having four children. After suffering a pregnancy loss, she and Legend decided to look into having a surrogate carry their next baby.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again,” Teigen explained.

“In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having to tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or a girl. Twins, kinda?” she added.

As fate would have it, Teigen ended up getting pregnant and her daughter Esti was born in January 2023. What people didn’t know was that Teigen and Legend’s beloved surrogate also got pregnant.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Honored Their Surrogate by Giving Their Son a Middle Name That’s a Nod to Hers

In her Instagram post, Teigen shared that her baby boy was born on June 19, 2023.

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stevens,” she added.

Fans reacted to the news in the comments section of Teigen’s post.

“Love love love!!! As a surrogate days away from delivering, it makes me so happy to see such positive stories in the media about surrogacy and the relationships that can form! Congratulations!!” one person wrote.

“This brought tears to my eyes. What an incredibly touching and honest story. Thank you for sharing that with us,” another comment read.

Meanwhile, Legend shared a photo of himself with all four of his kids on Instagram. “Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love,” he captioned the post. Legend was a coach on seasons 16 through 22 of “The Voice” and will be back for season 24.

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s 2 Youngest Children Both Have ‘Angel Kisses’ on Their Faces

On May 8, 2023, Teigen shared a photo of her daughter Esti and pointed out a marking on her forehead that looks like an angel. “Still has the angel on her forehead,” Teigen captioned the pic. Dozens of fans jumped in the comments section saying that it’s a sign from Jack, the baby that Teigen and Legend lost in 2020.

In her Instagram post, Teigen revealed that baby Wren also has an angel marking on his face. The angel marking can’t be seen in the photos that Teigen shared.

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” Teigen wrote.

Teigen and Legend are also parents to daughter, Luna, and son, Miles.

