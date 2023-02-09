John Legend Reveals His Future on ‘The Voice’

John Legend will not be returning to “The Voice” for season 23 of the show, but he does plan to be back in the future.

Legend spoke with E! News ahead of the season 23 premiere.

“I won’t be here this season, but I’ll be back,” he told the outlet, though he’s unsure how long he’ll stick with being a coach on the singing reality competition.

He added, “It’s amazing that any show lasts as long as ‘The Voice’ has lasted, and I’m proud to be part of the legacy of the show.”

Legend & His Wife Chrissy Teigen Welcomed Their Newborn Daughter in January 2023

Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, announced they were expecting a child before season 22 of “The Voice” wrapped up, and they welcomed their newborn, Esti, on Friday, January 13, 2023, as first reported by

A week later, Legend and Teigen shared the first photos of Esti Maxine Stephens Legend.

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” Legend, 43, wrote. “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience, and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister.”

He added, “I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word.”