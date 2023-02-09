John Legend Reveals His Future on ‘The Voice’

NBC
John Legend told fans what his future with "The Voice" looks like.
John Legend will not be returning to “The Voice” for season 23 of the show, but he does plan to be back in the future.
Legend spoke with E! News ahead of the season 23 premiere.
“I won’t be here this season, but I’ll be back,” he told the outlet, though he’s unsure how long he’ll stick with being a coach on the singing reality competition.
He added, “It’s amazing that any show lasts as long as ‘The Voice’ has lasted, and I’m proud to be part of the legacy of the show.”
Legend & His Wife Chrissy Teigen Welcomed Their Newborn Daughter in January 2023
Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, announced they were expecting a child before season 22 of “The Voice” wrapped up, and they welcomed their newborn, Esti, on Friday, January 13, 2023, as first reported by
A week later, Legend and Teigen shared the first photos of Esti Maxine Stephens Legend.
“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” Legend, 43, wrote. “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience, and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister.”
He added, “I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word.”
The couple now have three children: Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti.
Teigen also shared the photo on Instagram.
“The house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen wrote in her post. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”
The mom of three skipped the Grammy Awards to spend more time with her baby, she revealed on Instagram.
‘The Voice’ Season 23 Will Feature 2 Brand-New Coaches
Legend will not be returning to his seat this season on “The Voice,” and a couple of new coaches have stepped up to take his vacant spot as well as the spot left by the likes of Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, and Nick Jonas.
Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan joined season 23 as coaches. They’ll be joined by long-time coach Kelly Clarkson and original “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton for what will be Shelton’s last season on the show.
Legend also took some time to share his thoughts about Blake Shelton leaving the show.
“I love Blake and just think he’s an amazing coach, but also an amazing person that I’ve really gotten to know over the years,” Legend told E! News. “And hopefully, we can carry on the tradition after he leaves.
On top of the stark change in coaches, it’s also possible that the show will be including a large format change, which could come in the form of pre-taped playoff episodes. For the past 22 seasons, the playoff episodes on “The Voice” have been aired live, but now the show has tickets available for four separate pre-taped playoff episodes.
MJ’s Big Blog first reported the news of the possible format change. The tickets, which are available to purchase online, were set for February 14 and February 22. The description on the website, however, states that the show has four rounds: the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts and Live Performances.
“The Voice” returns for season 23 on March 6, 2023.
