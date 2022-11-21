‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Recap: Top 13 Contestants & Performances

“The Voice” season 22 live shows continue tonight, November 21. After last week’s performances, the top 13 must do their best to impress viewers, showing a new side of their voice and handling the pressures of singing on live television.

Read on to see what the members of Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend’s teams choose to perform for their second live show, and what the coaches are saying now that the decision rests in the viewers’ hands. For information on how to vote: see HERE.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “Live Top 13 Performances” (November 21, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Top 13 Performances Live Recap

The episode opened with host Carson Daly introducing coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton. He announced that the Top 13 will all be performing songs that “changed their lives” and that they’d be explaining why.

Team Gwen: Kique

19-year-old Kique opened the show with Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition”, inspired by his high school music teacher. Gwen told him to make sure he’s having fun on stage because he already has the potential to win. Camila told Kique he grows with each performance, and Gwen agrees that he made the song his own and did a great job.

Team Blake: Bryce Leatherwood

Bryce Leatherwood was almost eliminated last week, winning the Instant Save. This week, he sang “Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait, which has been in his setlist since the 22-year-old began performing professionally. John said that Bryce sounded “so perfect and so natural” in his comfort zone. Blake said he felt like a stage mom watching Bryce sing.

Team Camila: Devix

Devix sang “R U Mine?” by Arctic Monkeys for his Top 13 performance, a song that allows him to feel like a rock star. Camila gives Devix the tip to film himself practicing the song to improve his stage presence. Carson thanked Devix for bringing rock and roll back to “The Voice”. John said that Devix chose the right song to highlight his voice, and Camila agreed that he “went superstar on this one”.

Team Blake: Rowan Grace

Blake saved Rowan Grace last week, and this week she performed ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All”, which she used to sing in the living room growing up. John loved Rowan’s performance, and Blake agreed that her unique sound and depth of knowledge of classic songs really impress him week after week.

Team Legend: Omar Jose Cardona

Team Legend’s first performance of the night was Omar Jose Cardona’s take on “In the Name of Love” by Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha, which he says helped steer him away from a bad path he was on in life. Omar brought all four coaches to their feet with his performance. Camila praised him for showing emotion in his singing, and John agreed that they saw him as a person.

Team Gwen: Alyssa Witrado

Gwen used her save on Alyssa Witrado last week, and this year the contestant performed Selena’s “Dreaming of You”, which reminds her of her late grandfather. Gwen told Alyssa to focus on facial expressions when on stage. Camila said she thinks Alyssa has a little more to learn vocally, but that she has plenty of time and potential to improve, and Gwen agreed, saying she’s proud of the singer.

Team Blake: Bodie

Team Blake’s Bodie took to the stage with “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers, which was his wedding song and reminds him of his wife and children. The coaches were all on their feet after, with Gwen saying she was crying, and Blake saying he thinks this is finally Bodie’s time to make it big.

“The Voice” Live Results air tomorrow, November 22, at 8 pm Eastern, where three contestants will be eliminated. Voting is open overnight, and information on how to vote can be found HERE.

Who is Left Going Into Tonight?

Going into tonight, Team Blake is in the lead with all four of its original live-show contestants remaining. Team Legend, Team Gwen, and Team Camila all lost one team member last week, and enter the top 13 with three singers remaining.

Three more will be eliminated in tomorrow night’s results show, so these numbers won’t remain for long. Stay tuned to see who goes home.

Team Legend:

Kim Cruse

Parijita Bastola

Omar Jose Cardona

Sasha Hurtado

Team Gwen:

Justin Aaron

Alyssa Witrado

Kique

Kevin Hawkins

Team Camila:

Devix

Morgan Myles

Eric Who

Kate Kalvach

Team Blake: