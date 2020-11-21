WATCH: John Legend Collaborates with Carrie Underwood in ‘Hallelujah’ Music Video

Country crossovers are becoming a big deal with the coaches on NBC’s The Voice. Early in 2020, Gwen Stefani popped up on the country charts after singing a duet with her future husband Blake Shelton, and now coach John Legend debuted a song with country music legend Carrie Underwood ahead of the holidays.

The song, “Hallelujah” dropped in the form of a music video on Facebook Watch November 20, and then it later appeared on Carrie Underwood’s YouTube page early the next day and features both Legend and Underwood. The song is from Underwood’s first-ever Christmas Album My Gift.

The video was directed by Randee St. Nicholas, and the song was written by John Stephens (John Legend) and Toby Gad.

Legend and Underwood Collaborated on ‘Hallelujah’

The video for the new song starts out with John Legend walking into a home in the cold, snowy night and lighting a fire in the fireplace before sitting down at a piano. Underwood then walks into the house in a shiny silver dress and begins singing.

“Now more than ever we need to focus on what Christmas is about and rely more on our family,” Underwood said in a statement about her new album, according to Rolling Stone. “Even though it has been a tough year, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can come in at the worst times.”

According to the outlet, Legend will also appear on Underwood’s My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, which will be on HBO Max starting on December 3.

“The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” Underwood said in a press release about the special. “Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max.”

The Song is Part of Carrie Underwood’s First Christmas Album

My Gift is Carrie Underwood’s first Christmas Album.

“My Gift, features a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as original songs,” according to the description of the album. “Carrie welcomes a stellar list of musical collaborators, led by GRAMMY Award-winning producer, arranger, and multi-instrumentalist Greg Wells and features a world-class orchestra, led by the pre-eminent arranger, composer, and conductor David Campbell. ”

Underwood’s Christmas album includes classics like “O Holy Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

Underwood has been working on the album for months, she revealed to People earlier in November.

“I started working on this album last fall and recorded it in the spring … so I’ve literally been living with Christmas music for a year now!” she said. “I hope the album will be a soundtrack for people as they prepare to celebrate Christmas. That would make me happy.”

Catch John Legend on The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

