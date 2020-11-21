Gwen Stefani Leaving ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Season 20

NBC’s The Voice has been running for 19 seasons and has recently begun filming Season 20. For season 20, coach Gwen Stefani will be leaving once again and being replaced by Nick Jonas who was last seen on the show in season 18.

On November 17, 2020, The Voice announced that Nick Jonas will be returning to the show for season 20. Season 20 is currently being filmed and will air early on in 2021. Jonas will be joining returning coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

This means that Gwen Stefani will once again be leaving the show, as they only have four coaches at a time. This comes on the heels of Stefani and Shelton announcing their engagement.

Stefani Has Not Said Why She’s Leaving the Show

While Stefani has not opened up about why she’s leaving the show, it’s possible she only stepped up to do season 19 during the COVID-19 pandemic because it was easy for her and her future husband to be on set together without taking too many precautions.

She has also never stayed on the show for two consecutive years, so it’s not odd that she’s leaving once again after just one season. She has also been busy recording albums and releasing new music while filming Season 19.

The last time Stefani was absent from the show, it was because she was in the middle of a residency in Las Vegas and was unable to attend tapings. So, while she may not be returning to TV via The Voice, it’s likely Stefani will be busy with plenty of projects as well as planning her wedding to coach Blake Shelton.

Jonas Hopes to Beat Blake Shelton

In the video announcement of Nick Jonas’s return, it was clear that the real reason he returned to the show was to beat Blake Shelton. The highly theatrical video showed that Jonas has been meditating on ways to beat Shelton and that he wants to “make him cry.”

The promotion shows Shelton, Clarkson and Legend walking into a room where Jonas sits on the floor.

“I’ve been living and breathing The Voice since season 18,” Jonas says in the video. “I’ve honed in my skills. Channel your inner champion. Make Blake cry! Little do these coaches know, I grow stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master.”

Shelton shouts, “It’s Nick Jonas! He’s back! What are you doing, taking a nap?”

“A warrior never sleeps,” Jonas tells him, causing Shelton to reply, “My God, he’s so cute when he’s scary.”

Then, Clarkson welcomes Jonas back into the fray and leads the team out to the Blind Auditions.

“I’m so happy you’re back!” Shelton says at the end of the promotion.

The Voice posted the promo on the official Instagram page as well, writing, OMG. Drop a 😍 if you’re stoked that @NickJonas is BACK on #TheVoice next season!”

Jonas shared the news on his Instagram, writing, “Warriors never sleep. I’m back and ready to win this thing. See you next season on @NBCTheVoice!! PS – Hope you’ve been training @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @johnlegend.”

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

