‘The Voice’ Coach Lists $18 Million Home for Sale

“The Voice” coach and music legend John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have listed their New York home for $18 million, according to E! News.

The house is in the Nolita neighborhood and boasts six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. In total, the house has 6,200 square feet and takes up the 6th floor of the building as well as half of the 5th floor.

According to E!, the property was listed by Douglas Elliman Realty.

Legend & Teigen Will Focus on Their LA Home

Legend spoke with The Wall Street Journal in January 2022 about the decision to sell the New York City home.

“We’ve realized that because of work and everything, we’re really mostly going to be in Los Angeles,” Legend told WSJ. “We’re going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we’re doing in L.A.”

The couple sold their $16.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills back in July 2021, according to E! News.

Photos of the unit, which includes a “great room” with 12-foot ceilings, a huge master bedroom, a large state-of-the-art kitchen, and a completely updated bathroom, are available online.

Teigen and Legend shared a photo from their current home to boast a new recipe from Teigen’s cookbook.

“You asked so here it is!” she wrote. “peanut butter stuffed french toast with brown butter berry sauce tutorial is up for you now in my highlights! don’t call me out for that terrible diagonal cut I’m already destroyed over it not being to the corner. Enjoy !!”

Teigen has spent a lot of time in February 2022 showing off recipes from that new cookbook, which is titled “Cravings: All Together,” which launched in October 26, 2021 and features recipes like skirt steak salad, spinach artie dip, chickpea crunch wraps, baked pasta with ham and peas, and more.

Teigen and Legend Welcomed a New Dog

In January 2022, Teigen and Legend welcomed a new addition to their family: a dog named Pebbles.

Teigen shared a photo of their new dog along with a caption welcoming her to their home.

“thank you for introducing us to this little bug, @jenatkinhair and @mrmikerosenthal!” she wrote. “She is perfectly sweet and adorable and I *think* perhaps the best cuddler in our whole house, she came to us with the job of protecting little Luna from bed monsters and I’m happy to report there has not been a single one seen (heard? no idea) since her arrival!”

She added, “Give this girl a raiiiiise honey! Welcome to the family, tiny little pebbles.”

Teigen shared another photo of the new dog along with a cute caption about the addition to their family.

“Love this single broken ear action!” she wrote. “she met all other animals today and it’s been a bit too good to be true? but we definitely officially have our hands full over here. I am officially putting myself on animal adoption suspension so I can evenly disperse all the love I have fairly!”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

